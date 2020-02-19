Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hixson Brothers - Pineville 2701 Military Highway Pineville , LA 71360 (318)-640-1678 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM First Baptist Church Pineville , LA View Map Interment Following Services Greenwood Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

George Lewis Higgins, Jr., age 92 years, of Pineville, entered into eternal rest on February 15, 2020, surrounded by his family. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until time for the celebration of his life at 2:00 P.M., on Friday, February 21, 2020, in the chapel of the First Baptist Church, Pineville, with Dr C. Stewart Holloway, Reverend Anthony Mangun and Reverend Jack West officiating. Interment will follow at Greenwood Memorial Park, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria. George Higgins was born January 16, 1928, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to the union of George Lewis Higgins, Sr. and Nannie Pulliam. He was a graduate of Central High School, near Baton Rouge. He received his B.A. in History from Louisiana College at Pineville; his Th.D. in Bible History from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary; his M.A. in Higher Education from the University of Colorado; and his Ph.D. of Education from Oklahoma State University. He was a high school teacher, coach and principal for many years at the Acadia Baptist Academy, near Eunice, Louisiana. In September, 1976, he relocated to Pineville to begin working at the business office of the Louisiana Baptist Convention as director for the Church Personnel Information Services, until he retired in January, 1996. During his entire adult life, he served in the ministry, a number of times in the capacity of an interim pastor, until his failing health prevented him. He is preceded in death by his wife, Earline Sallier Higgins, of seventy-one years, eight months and eight days, who died 5 1/2 months before him, on August 31, 2019. His parents, George and Nannie Pulliam Higgins; brother, Ivy Charles "Bill" Higgins; sister, Katie Lee Pulliam Dutsch; and nephew, George "Ricky" Dutsch preceded him in death. He leaves to cherish his memory, his only child, George L. Higgins, III, and wife, Cindy Ammons Higgins; grandchildren, George Wesley Higgins, George Alexander Higgins, Grant Lewis Higgins and Garet Chandler Higgins; great-grandchildren, Grace, Caroline and Harper Higgins; sister-in-law, Glenda Sallier Hofius and husband, Ted; numerous and much loved nieces, Kathy Hofius Davis (Tim) and Karen Hofius Skinner (Steve); nephews, Mark Colvin (Leslie) and Russell Colvin; Sandy Dutsch (Ricky); great nieces and nephews; and great-great nieces and nephews; and numerous friends. Pallbearers honored to serve will be Wesley Higgins, Alex Higgins, Grant Higgins, Chandler Higgins, Hubert Stagg, Jr., and Judge Richard E. Starling, Jr. The George Higgins family express heart-felt appreciation for the outpouring of love and support by our extended family and friends. Starling, Jr. The George Higgins family express heart-felt appreciation for the outpouring of love and support by our extended family and friends. To offer online condolences to the Higgins family, please contact us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.

