A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Mother of the Church, located at 419 Doucet Rd. in Lafayette, LA for George Michel Sfeir, 64, who passed away on Friday, August 21 at MD Anderson in Houston, TX. With regards to the most recent mandates of the current pandemic, masks are required for all gatherings in the funeral home, church and cemetery. Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette on Sunday, August 30 from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and resumes at the funeral home on Monday, August 31 from 8:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. A Rosary will be recited by Brady LeBlanc on Sunday, August 30 at 6:00 p.m. at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Holy Mary Mother of God Cemetery, 3096 Johnston Street in Lafayette. Father Milad Yaghi, Pastor of Our Lady of The Cedars Maronite Catholic Church in Houston, TX, will officiate. George Michel Sfeir was born May 15, 1956, in Beirut, Lebanon and was a proud United States Citizen and long-time resident of Acadiana. George was a 1972 graduate of St. George College of Lebanon and attended the University of Southern Mississippi, where he earned a certificate of proficiency in English, as well as USL (now UL-Lafayette), where he earned a degree in general and legal studies and a paralegal certificate. Mr. Sfeir worked in the oil and gas industry since May 1972. A gifted linguist who was fluent in English, French, Arabic and Spanish, George performed tubular inspections for companies throughout the Middle East, North and South Americas and Africa. He was President and CEO of Energy & Technology Corp. (ENGT) and worked with Technical Industries, Inc. as a consultant since January of 1980 and CEO since 1998. George attended St. Mary Mother of the Church and Archangel Gabriel Antiochian Orthodox Church in Lafayette. Active professionally and in his community, George was an inventor and a patent holder for a technology that is critical for the oil and gas industries. He was an American Petroleum Institute (API) Board Member, a certified gemologist, an FAA Licensed Private Pilot and a Civil Air Patrol US Air Force Auxiliary member. He was a vibrant, active outdoorsman and enjoyed flying, skiing, hunting and family gatherings. Family meant everything to George. He leaves a legacy of hard work, love and faith and will be deeply missed. Mr. Sfeir is survived by his beloved wife and friend of 21 years, Nida Qaisieh Sfeir, of Lafayette; his father, Michel Elias Sfeir, of Carmel, CA; his two sons, Antoine George Sfeir and Andre George Sfeir, both of Lafayette; one brother, Jacques Michel Sfeir and his wife Marie, of Salinas, CA as well as numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Claire Attie Sfeir and two brothers, Charles M. Sfeir and Antoine M. Sfeir. Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Nabih S. Qaisieh, Khaled S. Qaisieh, Nader S. Qaisieh, Edmund J. Baudoin, Jr., Elie Tabchouri and Kaliste J. Saloom, III. Honorary Bearers are George's sons, Antoine and Andre Sfeir. The family wishes to thank the physicians, nursing and staff at The University of Texas MD Anderson Center in Houston for the compassionate care given to George and his family, with special thanks to Dr. Patrick S. Chaftari, Dr. Anne-Marie P. Chaftari and Dr. Ray Y. Hachem for their support during the family's difficult times. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in George's name to Our Lady of the Cedars Maronite Catholic Church at 11935 Bellfort Village, Houston, TX, 77031, (281) 568-6800, ourladyofthecedars.net
or Archangel Gabriel Antiochian Orthodox Church at 1237 Eraste Landry Rd., Lafayette, LA, 70506, (337) 232-9808, stgabriellafayette.org.
Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St., 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.