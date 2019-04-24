Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Paul Walker. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4113 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 at a 1:30 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for George Paul Walker, age 78, who passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at The Carpenter House in Lafayette. Interment will be in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in Carencro. Deacon Barney Lejeune of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church will officiate at the services. Mr. Walker was a native of Cecilia and a resident of Sunset. He was employed with Watts Drilling for many years but was the owner and operator of P&R Tank Services for the majority of his life. He was a parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. A veteran of the military, Mr. Walker proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was the past president of the Carencro Mardi Gras Association and re-founding member of the Sunset Mardi Gras Association. Survivors include his wife of forty-seven years, the former Pansy Ruth Talbot; three sons, Kevin J. Walker of Bossier City, Randy Walker of Lafayette and Douglas Begnaud and his wife, Jackie, of Cypress, TX; two daughters, Vicki Walker of Duson and Gidget Dugas and her husband, Darrell, of Sunset; ten grandchildren, Brittani Rochelle, Bailey Hanks, Bricelyn Hanks, Krystal Harris, Derek Begnaud, Kristin Begnaud, Courtney Hebert, Shannon Taylor, Katelyn Begnaud and Macie Begnaud; nine great grandchildren; one sister, Bonnie Ray of Cecilia; and a host of relatives and friends. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Thursday and will continue from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Friday. Pallbearers will be Douglas Begnaud, Derek Begnaud, Darrell Dugas, Kenneth Arnaud, Leroy Thomas and Gerard St. Julien. Honorary pallbearers will be Red Cormier, Swimford Breaux and Bryan Breaux. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019

