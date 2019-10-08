A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for George Signorelli, 66, who died Monday, October 07, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Fr. Jason Vidrine will officiate for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours be held Wednesday from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A rosary will be recited Wednesday evening at 6:00 p.m. Interment will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum. Mr. Signorelli is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Lucinda Landry Signorelli; two daughters, Bonnie Fontenot and her husband Fred of Jennings and Mandy Signorelli of Rayne; one sister, Jeannie Zimmerman and her husband John of Scott; two brothers, Johnny Signorelli and his wife Cheryl of Crowley and James Signorelli and his wife Patricia of Crowley; one granddaughter, Candace Murray of Pass Christian, MS; two grandsons, Christopher Murray of Kiln, MS and Tyler Henry of Crowley; one great-granddaughter, Charlee Rose Murray of Pass Christian, MS; and one sister-in-law, Patricia Signorelli (Tony, Jr.). He is preceded in death by his parents, Tony Signorelli, Sr. and Dorothy Mary Boudreaux Signorelli; and one brother, Tony Signorelli, Jr. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Inc. of Crowley.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019