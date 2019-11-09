Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Steven Moncrief Sr.. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 6:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for George Steven Moncrief Sr., 83, who passed away Thursday, November 7th at The Carpenter House in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed on Tuesday, November 12th from 2:00 pm until the time of service, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will be Wednesday, November 13th at 1:00 pm in Longstreet Memorial Cemetery in Longstreet, LA. Reverend Jon Tellifero, Senior Pastor of Covenant United Methodist Church in Lafayette, will officiate. George was born April 17, 1936, in Longstreet, LA and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. He worked as the Vice President Area Manager for Acme Truck Line, Inc. for more than 30 years. George attended Covenant United Methodist Church. George was active in his community by serving in various organizations. In 1966, he was raised to the Degree of Master Mason in Haughton Lodge #95 and was a current member of #145. He was a member of M.E. Gerard Lodge #450 and served as Worshipful Master of Breaux Bridge Lodge #476 in 2001. George was a 32nd Degree Scottish Right Mason. He proudly served as the President of the Evangeline Shrine Club and was a member of the Acacia Shrine Temple. George was the past director of the Royal Order of Jesters Court 193 in Baton Rouge. George was an avid fisherman, always boat riding and spending time out in the basin. He enjoyed capturing these moments and others on camera anytime he got the chance. Most of all, George loved spending time with his family and friends. George is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Susan Ann Shockley Moncrief of Lafayette; two sons, George Steven Moncrief, Jr. and his partner, Steven Smith of Seattle, WA and Randall Dale Moncrief of Longstreet, LA; three daughters, Tamarah Darlene Moncrief of Longstreet, LA, Amanda Jolynn Judice of Nashville, TN and Malerie Beth Judice of New Iberia, LA; one sister, Blanche Emily Moncrief Headrick of Mansfield, LA; eight grandchildren, George Rhett Moncrief and his wife, Jennifer Claire Moncrief, Seth Randall Moncrief and his fiancée, Nicole Lundberg, Drake Austin Forness, Abbie Nicole Judice, Layne Rhett Judice, Lalya Rose Judice, Amaya Jolie Judice and Christian Cain Prudhome; two great-grandchildren, Wyatt Randall Moncrief and Bodhi Louis Moncrief and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Wilburn and Rosie Ethel McLendon Moncrief; his brother, Jay Wilburn Moncrief; one sister, Ora Jane Moncrief and his grandson, Zayne Dale Forness. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to George's family or to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), 199 Water Street, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10038, 212-363-3500, 