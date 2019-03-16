Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George T. Mayer. View Sign

Mr. George T. Mayer of Lafayette, LA passed away on Tuesday, March 12th, 2019 at the age of 88 after a two-year long battle with lung cancer. George was born to parents Gene and Clair Mayer on December 9th, 1930 in New Orleans, LA. After attending Alcee Fortier High School, he enlisted in the United States Navy. He proudly served our country for eight years before he was honorably discharged in 1958. George married Patricia Bryars in 1956, and the couple had three children. While working as a draftsman for Unocal, the family moved to Lafayette, LA. He continued to work as a senior draftsman until his retirement in 1992. During his lifetime he was a gifted piano player, accomplished woodworker, very talented WWII era model plane builder, creator of beautiful artwork from aluminum cans, and was almost always in his shop working on his projects. He is survived by his very special companion of 12 years Patricia G. Leblanc; three siblings Sheldon, Winston, and Sylvia Freeman; three sons and their spouses Michael G. Mayer (Gwen) Brian P. Mayer (Joy) and Shawn P. Mayer (Donna), six grandchildren; Dustin Mayer, Heather Turner, James Flynn, Nichole Mayer, Timothy Stoute, and Cody Stoute; five great-grandchildren; Jaden Harrington, Gabriel Stoute, Laykin Stoute, Parker Turner and Benjamin Mayer; and multiple nieces and nephews. George was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Patricia Bryars Mayer and sister Jacqueline Freeman. He wanted to thank Hospice of Acadiana for the wonderful treatment he received from all of their personnel during his final time in this world. If anyone would like to make a donation to them it would be greatly appreciated. Mr. George T. Mayer of Lafayette, LA passed away on Tuesday, March 12th, 2019 at the age of 88 after a two-year long battle with lung cancer. George was born to parents Gene and Clair Mayer on December 9th, 1930 in New Orleans, LA. After attending Alcee Fortier High School, he enlisted in the United States Navy. He proudly served our country for eight years before he was honorably discharged in 1958. George married Patricia Bryars in 1956, and the couple had three children. While working as a draftsman for Unocal, the family moved to Lafayette, LA. He continued to work as a senior draftsman until his retirement in 1992. During his lifetime he was a gifted piano player, accomplished woodworker, very talented WWII era model plane builder, creator of beautiful artwork from aluminum cans, and was almost always in his shop working on his projects. He is survived by his very special companion of 12 years Patricia G. Leblanc; three siblings Sheldon, Winston, and Sylvia Freeman; three sons and their spouses Michael G. Mayer (Gwen) Brian P. Mayer (Joy) and Shawn P. Mayer (Donna), six grandchildren; Dustin Mayer, Heather Turner, James Flynn, Nichole Mayer, Timothy Stoute, and Cody Stoute; five great-grandchildren; Jaden Harrington, Gabriel Stoute, Laykin Stoute, Parker Turner and Benjamin Mayer; and multiple nieces and nephews. George was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Patricia Bryars Mayer and sister Jacqueline Freeman. He wanted to thank Hospice of Acadiana for the wonderful treatment he received from all of their personnel during his final time in this world. If anyone would like to make a donation to them it would be greatly appreciated. https://hospiceacadiana.com/donate/ George requested to be cremated immediately upon death and preferred not to have a formal viewing or funeral service. A private family memorial service will be planned for the future. Share your condolences and words of comfort with the family of George T. Mayer by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com George T. Mayer and his family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory (337) 330-8006. Funeral Home Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory

108 Hardware Rd.

Broussard , LA 70518

337-330-8006 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy World War II Return to today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close