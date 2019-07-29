Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George W. Keller Jr.. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Visitation 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Memorial service 1:00 PM Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 2 at 1:00 p.m. at La Chapelle de Martin & Castille for George W. Keller, Jr., 78, who passed away peacefully at his home in Texas with family at his side. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. Pastor Randy Dugas, Pastor at Our Saviors Church, will officiate the service. Inurnment will be held for the family at the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church Mausoleum in Grand Coteau. George was born on February 20, 1941 in San Diego, California. He grew up in Lake Charles and studied Engineering at McNeese State University. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and held numerous positions involving aircraft maintenance, retiring at the rank of MSgt in the early 1980's. He also served in the Vietnam Conflict and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal. After retiring from the military, he spent the next 30+ years working in the oilfield business. George loved music, the Dallas Cowboys, dancing and listening to music at VFW halls, being part of a band as the drummer, collecting and restoring Chevy Courvairs, building HAM radios and coaching his children in baseball. He was a man who could fix anything and was often working on something for someone. He enjoyed working on projects and enjoyed adding his personal improvements into everything he touched. He had a brilliant mind and was forever inquisitive. Survivors include his four children: Brenda Keller Kovach; Susan Keller Bush and her husband, Edward; James Keller and his wife, Stephanie; and Beth Keller Mount and her husband, Todd. He is survived by his siblings; Joy East and her husband, Leland; Gwen LeBleu and her husband, Ronald and John Keller and his wife, Evelyn. 