A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Georgia B. Caballero, 75, who passed away on Friday, June 12th at Oschner Medical Center in New Orleans. Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 17th from 11:00 am until the time of service. Reverend Weldon Moak, of Lafayette, will officiate. Georgia Bedell Caballero was born September 5, 1944, in New Orleans and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. The eldest sibling of three girls, Georgia graduated from University High School in Baton Rouge and then graduated from USL, now UL-Lafayette, with a bachelor's degree in education. Georgia was a gifted and dedicated teacher and cherished her friendships made from teaching. She worked in the Lafayette Parish School System in Lafayette until her retirement in 2018. During her career, Georgia was nominated numerous times for the Teacher of the Year award and was highly revered by her co-workers. Georgia was active in the Acadiana community and found it such a joy to faithfully serve with The Hub ministries. She loved and collected frogs, and most enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Georgia adored her granddaughters and there was nothing greater than her love for them. She was deeply cherished, touched the lives of many and leaves a legacy of love for all who knew her. She will be deeply missed by family and friends. Georgia is survived by three beloved children, sons John Bedell Hanchey, of Baton Rouge and Lloyd "Lee" Leo Paul Caballero, Jr. and his wife Lacey, of Maurice and daughter Georgia "Ruthi" Ruth Caballero Hogan and her husband Matthew David Hogan, of Lafayette; two sisters, Elizabeth Bedell Gautreaux, of Lafayette and Evelyn Bedell Lank and her husband Robert "Bob", of Baton Rouge; her four precious granddaughters, Kaylee Marie Caballero, Alexandra Georgine Clement, Murphy Maria Miller and Emma Gene Miller as well as numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Gilchrist Bedell and Georgine Murphy Bedell. The family wishes to thank Georgia's cardiologist, Dr. Jon D. Leleux, for the compassionate care given to Georgia and her family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Georgia's name to The Hub Lafayette – Clover Give, online at app.clovergive.com, by mail at 102 Peck Blvd., Lafayette, LA, 70508 or via Venmo:Debbie-Haydell, (337)252-0507. Online obituary and guest book may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St., 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.