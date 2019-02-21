Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald 'Jerry' Mandella. View Sign

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 10:30 am in Holy Cross Catholic Church, 415 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA for Gerald "Jerry" Mandella, 71. The family request that visiting hours be observed from 9 AM until time of Holy Mass with Father Howard Blessing officiating. Entombment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park Mausoleum. A native of New Orleans and resident of Lafayette, Jerry passed at home on Sunday, February 17, 2019 after a brave but short battle with lymphoma. Mr. Mandella served his country in the US Navy with two tours as Brown Water Navy Adviser (1969-1971), returning as a Disabled Veteran and Purple Heart recipient. Jerry was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was committed to the Lafayette Little League organization for ten years as a coach and commissioner; cherishing the friendships of so many wonderful families through the years. He loved the outdoors, enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and gardening. His ability to build anything he envisioned is still evident anywhere you look. His greatest pride was his son, only matched to the love he had for his grandchildren. Jerry is survived by his wife of 45 years, Serena Bernard Mandella; one son, Cristian Mandella and wife Stormy; grandson, Braxton; granddaughter, Sloane; brother, Darrell Mandella (Brenda); sister, Cheryl Mandella; brother-in-law, Keith Bernard (Joan); mother-in-law Venola Bernard; nieces and nephews as well as great niece and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Gertrude Martin Mandella; and father-in-law, Emery Bernard. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Mandella family to Dr. Richard Matis and Athena, Dr. Jacques Noel and Malorie; and Dr. Joseph Brierre and Connie for their care, compassion and dedication. We are especially thankful to the entire staff of St Joseph's Hospice for their commitment and special care; specifically nurses, Laura Brown and Redessa Besse who made Jerry's last days ones of quality. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Joseph's Hospice or s Project.

