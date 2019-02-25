A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Friday, March 1, 2019, at 11:00 am at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Gerald Charles Sellers, 82, who passed away Friday, November 30, 2018, at Brookdale Senior Living in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed on Friday, March 1st from 9:00 am until the time of service, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette. Father Andrew Schumacher, Parochial Vicar of The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette, will officiate. Gerald was born January 24, 1936, in Kaplan and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. He graduated from Kaplan High School in 1954. Gerald worked as a bookkeeper for Lafayette Distributors for 18 years. He was a parishioner of the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette. Gerald loved spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by three sons, Charles Sellers and his wife, Michele of Houston, Patrick Sellers and his wife, Jodie of Abbeville and Philip Sellers and his spouse, Amy Fasula of Atlanta; two daughters, June K. Sellers and her spouse, Theresa of Washington, DC and Lorna Folger and her husband, David of Murfreesboro, TN; nine grandchildren, Sarah, Jason, Lane, Shelby, Dylan, Ian, Elia, Jessie and Julie Anne; four great-grandchildren, Aaron, Amelia, Penelope and Cora and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Ethel Rose Byler Sellers; his parents, Cleveland Charles and Anne Arceneaux Sellers and his sister, Elaine. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staffs at Brookdale Senior Living and Hospice Compassus for the compassionate care given to Gerald and his family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Gerald's name to Hospice Compassus, 610 West Pinhook Road, Lafayette, LA, 70503, 337-235-8690. Online obituary and guest book may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.
Fountain Memorial Funeral Home
1010 PANDORA ST
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337) 981-7098
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2019