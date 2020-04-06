Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald "Bubba" Courville. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

A private family gathering will be held in Grand Coteau, LA to celebrate the life and legacy of our beloved Gerald "Bubba" Francis Courville, who went home to be with the Lord on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020. At a later date, a memorial service will be held for family and friends. Godspeed, Bubba- we can't wait to be with you again in the presence of our Lord. Loved by so many for his jovial spirit and good-hearted nature, he will be deeply missed by family and friends. Jerry was born in Sunset, Louisiana and graduated from Sunset High and the University of Louisiana. An avid hunter and fisherman with a strong Cajun ancestry, Jerry loved to gather with friends and family for fellowship and food. He was known as a great cook, especially his seafood gumbo, which was the best on the planet. His biggest fan was his only child, Andrew Courville, who adored and loved him beyond measure. The majority of his professional life was spent as a successful broker in the river barge business in New Orleans. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Willard Courville and the former Juanita Hebert. Survivors include his son, Andrew Courville and wife, Katie, his granddaughter, Emma, his sister Donna and her husband, Kevin. View the obituary and guestbook online at A private family gathering will be held in Grand Coteau, LA to celebrate the life and legacy of our beloved Gerald "Bubba" Francis Courville, who went home to be with the Lord on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020. At a later date, a memorial service will be held for family and friends. Godspeed, Bubba- we can't wait to be with you again in the presence of our Lord. Loved by so many for his jovial spirit and good-hearted nature, he will be deeply missed by family and friends. Jerry was born in Sunset, Louisiana and graduated from Sunset High and the University of Louisiana. An avid hunter and fisherman with a strong Cajun ancestry, Jerry loved to gather with friends and family for fellowship and food. He was known as a great cook, especially his seafood gumbo, which was the best on the planet. His biggest fan was his only child, Andrew Courville, who adored and loved him beyond measure. The majority of his professional life was spent as a successful broker in the river barge business in New Orleans. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Willard Courville and the former Juanita Hebert. Survivors include his son, Andrew Courville and wife, Katie, his granddaughter, Emma, his sister Donna and her husband, Kevin. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Carencro, 4615 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337)896-6366, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close