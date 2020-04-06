A private family gathering will be held in Grand Coteau, LA to celebrate the life and legacy of our beloved Gerald "Bubba" Francis Courville, who went home to be with the Lord on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020. At a later date, a memorial service will be held for family and friends. Godspeed, Bubba- we can't wait to be with you again in the presence of our Lord. Loved by so many for his jovial spirit and good-hearted nature, he will be deeply missed by family and friends. Jerry was born in Sunset, Louisiana and graduated from Sunset High and the University of Louisiana. An avid hunter and fisherman with a strong Cajun ancestry, Jerry loved to gather with friends and family for fellowship and food. He was known as a great cook, especially his seafood gumbo, which was the best on the planet. His biggest fan was his only child, Andrew Courville, who adored and loved him beyond measure. The majority of his professional life was spent as a successful broker in the river barge business in New Orleans. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Willard Courville and the former Juanita Hebert. Survivors include his son, Andrew Courville and wife, Katie, his granddaughter, Emma, his sister Donna and her husband, Kevin. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Carencro, 4615 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337)896-6366, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020