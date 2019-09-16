Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Credeur. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. John Berchmans Catholic Church in Cankton for Gerald Credeur, age 72, who passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 at his residence in Carencro. Interment will be in St. John Berchmans Cemetery in Cankton. The Rev. Kenneth Domingue, pastor of St. John Berchmans Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mr. Credeur was a native of Rayne and a resident of Cankton where he was a parishioner of St. John Berchmans Catholic Church. He was employed with Kajun Independent Thread Reps for fifteen years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping, and when he could no longer do those things himself, he lived vicariously through his daughter and son-in-law. Mr. Credeur loved nothing more than to hear tales of his family's day-to-day lives and their adventures in the woods. He was a beloved character, and will be dearly missed. Survivors include his wife, Shirley Menard Credeur; one daughter, Arlette Credeur Theriot and her husband, Elliot; one grandson, Cameron Theriot and his wife, Sydney; five brothers, Carroll Credeur and his wife, Pat, Howard Credeur, Jr., Ricky Credeur and his wife, Ramona, Ranno Credeur and his wife, Melissa, and Wade Credeur; and one sister, Mary Alice Laviolette and her companion, Mike Wingate. He was loved by a host of several nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Credeur, Sr. and the former Mildred Venable; his in-laws, Leon and Genevieve Menard; and one brother, Patrick Credeur and his wife, Kathleen. A rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. Tuesday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Wednesday. Pallbearers will be Elliot Theriot, Cameron Theriot, Ranno Credeur, Ricky Credeur, Dustin Laviolette and Wade Credeur. Honorary pallbearers will be Wilton Menard, Carroll Credeur and Howard Credeur, Jr. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, 2019

