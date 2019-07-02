Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Gene Fremin. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 600 E Farrel Rd Lafayette , LA 70508 (337)-984-2811 Send Flowers Obituary

A 2:00 P.M. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in St. Anne Catholic Church in Youngsville, for Gerald Gene Fremin, 85, who peacefully passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019 at his residence in Youngsville, with family members at his side. Visitation will be observed at Martin & Castille - SOUTHSIDE Location on Wednesday, July 3 from 8:00 A.M. to time of services, with a Rosary being recited at 10:00 A.M. Entombment will be in St. Anne Mausoleum in Youngsville. Reverend Michael J. Russo, Pastor of St. Anne Catholic Church, will serve as Celebrant and conduct the funeral services, with Reverend C. Conley Bertrand serving as Con-Celebrant. Karen Broussard, Organist & Vocalist, will perform, "Here I Am, Lord", "I Will Never Forget You", "One Bread, One Body", "Be Not Afraid", and "On Eagles' Wings". Lectors and Giftbearers for the Mass will be granddaughters, Juliet, Hannah, Shelby, Lauren, Lindsey, and Joelle. Survivors include his beloved wife of 62 years, Jessie Lee Dupuis Fremin; his four daughters, Jennifer Fremin McCoy, Jolene Fremin Alvarez and her husband, Joseph, Jodi C. Fremin, and Jan Fremin Latiolais and her husband, Nicholas; his son, Jonathan C. Fremin and his wife, Paula; twelve grandchildren, Lauren Allen, Lindsey Suire, Hannah McCoy, Joshua Alvarez, Joelle Alvarez Hargrave, Juliet Alvarez, Logan Latiolais, Landon Fremin, Brennan Sigue, Bennett Sigue, Shelby Latiolais, and Taylor Latiolais, and six great grandchildren, Gracie, Parker, Audrey, Andi, Owen, and Hadli. Mr. Fremin was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene John Fremin and Agnes Marie Blanchet Fremin. A native and life long resident of Youngsville, Louisiana, Mr. Fremin was employed with the Lafayette Parish School System as School Bus Driver, retiring with 25 years of service, and with the U.S. Housing Authority in Youngsville with 32 years of service. He was a devout Catholic and parishioner of the St. Anne Catholic Community, a past member of the Youngsville Lion's Club, Knights of Columbus-St. Anne Council, and also a proud Eagle Scout. Mr. Fremin proudly served his country in the United States Army and Naval Reserve. A loving husband, father, son, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to all, his presence, company, and contagious laughter, will be missed but never forgotten. Honored to serve as Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Joshua Alvarez, Logan Latiolais, Landon Fremin, Brennan Sigue, Bennett Sigue, and Taylor Latiolais. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jonathan C. Fremin, Joseph Alvarez, Nicholas Latiolais, O.C. Guillot, Jr., Joseph C. Dupuis, and John Emery Dupuis. Memorial contributions can be made in Gerald Gene Fremin's name to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, A 2:00 P.M. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Fremin family to Dr. Juan Perez-Ruiz for his loving care and support given to the family, the 9th Floor Nursing and Staff at Lafayette General Medical Center, NSI Nursing Specialties Home Health & Hospice, with a special thanks to nurses, Ron and Sharon, for the tender care and compassion given to our loved one in his time of need. 