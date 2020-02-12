Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald J. Forestier. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Visitation 2:00 PM - 9:00 PM MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 1:30 PM MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 View Map Funeral service 1:30 PM MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Friday, February 14, 2020 at a 1:30 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Gerald J. Forestier, age 81, who passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at his residence in Carencro. Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Lafayette. Deacon Cliff Tanner of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church will officiate at the services. Musical selections will be provided by Charlotte Jagneaux, accompanied by Phyllis Simar on the organ. The songs will be Amazing Grace, How Great Thou Art, Just A Closer Walk With Thee, The Old Rugged Cross, and Go Rest High On That Mountain. Mr. Forestier was a native of Church Point and a resident of Vatican for the past fifty-two years. He retired with SLEMCO in January of 1999 with thirty-three years of employment. During his tenure, he was a lineman, a serviceman, a foreman, and a transmission line inspector. Mr. Forestier was a talented guitarist and musician having played with various Cajun and French bands for over sixty years. He was a true family man and enjoyed family gatherings and simply being together. He took great pride in maintaining his yard and equipment. Survivors include his devoted wife of sixty-three years, Gloria Ann Hebert Forestier of Carencro; four daughters, Debbie F. Miller of Carencro, Donna Lisa Forestier of Lafayette, Roxanne F. Stepanek and her husband, Dennis "Doc", of Lafayette, and Cheryl F. Baudoin and her husband, Darrin, of Frisco, TX; four grandchildren, Cassie E. Hebert and her husband, Travis, Courtney Rene Miller, Grayson Stepanek and Brayden Baudoin; and one great granddaughter, Myriam Hebert. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clovis Forestier, Sr. and the former Laura Meche; an infant son; three brothers, Curtis Forestier, John Dale Forestier and Clovis Forestier, Jr.; two sisters, Laura F. Benoit and Gloria F. Lagneaux; an infant granddaughter, Reagan Elizabeth Miller; and one son-in-law, David Miller. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Thursday and will continue from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Friday. Pallbearers will be Doc Stepanek, Darrin Baudoin, Grayson Stepanek, Brayden Baudoin, Kevin Forestier, and Aaron "Jay" Nepveux. Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Forestier, Marcus Benoit, Mervin Hebert, Tracy Hebert, Courtney Miller, Travis Hebert and his friends and former coworkers of SLEMCO. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the members and staff of Hospice of Acadiana; and his caregivers, Sherry, Paula, Randy, and his daughters for their excellent care, compassion and assistance. View the obituary and guestbook online at Funeral services will be held Friday, February 14, 2020 at a 1:30 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Gerald J. Forestier, age 81, who passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at his residence in Carencro. Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Lafayette. Deacon Cliff Tanner of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church will officiate at the services. Musical selections will be provided by Charlotte Jagneaux, accompanied by Phyllis Simar on the organ. The songs will be Amazing Grace, How Great Thou Art, Just A Closer Walk With Thee, The Old Rugged Cross, and Go Rest High On That Mountain. Mr. Forestier was a native of Church Point and a resident of Vatican for the past fifty-two years. He retired with SLEMCO in January of 1999 with thirty-three years of employment. During his tenure, he was a lineman, a serviceman, a foreman, and a transmission line inspector. Mr. Forestier was a talented guitarist and musician having played with various Cajun and French bands for over sixty years. He was a true family man and enjoyed family gatherings and simply being together. He took great pride in maintaining his yard and equipment. Survivors include his devoted wife of sixty-three years, Gloria Ann Hebert Forestier of Carencro; four daughters, Debbie F. Miller of Carencro, Donna Lisa Forestier of Lafayette, Roxanne F. Stepanek and her husband, Dennis "Doc", of Lafayette, and Cheryl F. Baudoin and her husband, Darrin, of Frisco, TX; four grandchildren, Cassie E. Hebert and her husband, Travis, Courtney Rene Miller, Grayson Stepanek and Brayden Baudoin; and one great granddaughter, Myriam Hebert. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clovis Forestier, Sr. and the former Laura Meche; an infant son; three brothers, Curtis Forestier, John Dale Forestier and Clovis Forestier, Jr.; two sisters, Laura F. Benoit and Gloria F. Lagneaux; an infant granddaughter, Reagan Elizabeth Miller; and one son-in-law, David Miller. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Thursday and will continue from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Friday. Pallbearers will be Doc Stepanek, Darrin Baudoin, Grayson Stepanek, Brayden Baudoin, Kevin Forestier, and Aaron "Jay" Nepveux. Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Forestier, Marcus Benoit, Mervin Hebert, Tracy Hebert, Courtney Miller, Travis Hebert and his friends and former coworkers of SLEMCO. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the members and staff of Hospice of Acadiana; and his caregivers, Sherry, Paula, Randy, and his daughters for their excellent care, compassion and assistance. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close