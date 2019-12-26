Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald James Jones Sr.. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial Services will be held at Delhomme Funeral Home on Saturday December 28, 2019 for Gerald James Jones, Sr., 72, who passed away on December 22, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted by Chad Davis, an elder at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses of Crowley, Louisiana. Mr. Jones, a resident of Duson, was the son of the late Arthur Jones and the former Leona Young Jones. Gerald was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, son, cousin, uncle, and friend who will be missed dearly and always remembered. He enjoyed gathering with his family, participating in the field ministry, fishing for sport, fashion, and of course singing an occasional tune. Gerald is survived by his wife of 52 years, Martha Williams-Jones and his children Dr. Jerrel Jones, Jr. and wife Rashida; Roxanne Jones-Formeller and husband Michael; Tammie Jones-Watson and husband Clarence; Chris Jones and wife Marie; and Jerome Jones; seven grandchildren, Iesha; Jere'; Hunter; Kori; Ethan; Rajah; and Andre'; four great-grandchildren, Sydni; Dallas; Jade; and Jordyn; siblings, Carolyn (William) Brent; Judy Fanniel; Kennie (Regine) Notto; Rudy (Clarence) Matthews; Sylvia Algere', and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Jones and Leona Young Notto, step-father Peter Notto, and son Quincy Jones. The family requests that visiting hours with them be observed on December 28, 2019 anytime between 11:30am and 12:45pm. Services will begin afterwards promptly at 1:00pm.

