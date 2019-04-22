Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald James Smith. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

A Funeral Service will be celebrated Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Gerald James Smith, 69, who passed away Wednesday, April 17th at his residence in Sulphur. Visitation will be observed on Tuesday, April 23rd from 9:00 am until the time of service, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette. Reverend Benny Reppond, Pastor of Christian Life Center in Opelousas, will officiate. Gerald was born September 6, 1949, in Sunset and was a resident of Lafayette. He graduated from Sunset High School in 1967 and went on to join the military alongside his two brothers, serving as a specialist in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Gerald later attended the University of Southwestern Louisiana, currently UL at Lafayette, obtaining a B.S. in Science. He worked as a construction inspector for Tolunay-Wong Engineers for five years and was presently employed with Fugro Geo Services. His favorite memories were shared with his family attending church, as well as taking vacations and enjoying good food. Gerald quoted "his purpose in life was to help people." He was a very giving and loving person who adored spending time with his family and was considered a hero to his children. Gerald is survived by three daughters, Melissa Renee' Smith of Lafayette, Jennifer Smith and her boyfriend, Jason Cherrie of Pace, FL and Adrienne Burnett and her husband, Dane, also of Pace, FL; two brothers, Darrell Smith, Sr. and his wife, Evelyn of Sunset and Arnold Smith, Jr. of Broussard; two sisters, Linda Bordelon and her husband, Bobby of Lake Charles and Katherine McKinnon and her husband, Richard of Clarksville, TN; three grandchildren, Shannon Cherrie, Ezra Burnett and Asher Burnett and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. 