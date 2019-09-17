Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Meche. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Visitation 8:30 AM - 10:30 AM Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Memorial Mass 11:00 AM St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church Lafayette , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, September 19th, 2019, at 11:00 am at St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church in Lafayette for Gerald Meche, 80, who passed away due to complications from Alzheimer's Disease on Monday, September 16th at Pelican Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Maurice. Visitation will be observed on Thursday, September 19th from 8:30 am until 10:30 am at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette. Inurnment with military honors will follow at Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette. Rev. Father Gilbert Dutel, of St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church in Lafayette, will officiate, assisted by Father Rene Pellessier of Our Lady of Wisdom Catholic Church in Lafayette and Father Stephen Pellessier of St Bernard Catholic Church in Breaux Bridge serving as Co-celebrants. Gerald was born January 22, 1939, in Bosco, LA and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. His mother, Regina Doucet Meche loved him very much and supported all of his dreams. She taught him the value of family and courtesy. His father, Forrest 'Bleu' Meche, was no less devoted to him. From him, Gerald learned the value of hard work, but also the value of enjoying life. They gave him his Catholic faith and wisely encouraged him to stay in touch with God. Gerald graduated from Scott High School in 1957. A proud veteran, Gerald served in the United States Navy under the U.S.S. Kearsarge (CVS-33) Command as an E-3. Gerald worked in the oil industry for over 30 years. As a Director of Domestic and International Business Development, it allowed him the privilege of extensive worldwide travel and the opportunity to reside in various locales in America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Gerald was a gregarious and charismatic personality and active in the communities in which he resided. Gerald loved to spend time with his family and friends. Most of all, Gerald was an avid, lifetime golfer and enjoyed sharing that passion with his four sons and two daughters, all of whom have paid that interest forward with their own families. Gerald is survived by his four sons, Eddie Maurice Meche and his wife Michelle, of Lafayette, Ray Gerard Meche and his wife Jency Nicko Meche, of Lakeland, FL, Don Alex Meche and his wife Samoa Prejean Meche, also of Lafayette and Greg Luke Meche and his wife Kristyn Stansbury Meche, of Lafayette; and two daughters, Lynne Meche Dupuis and her husband Louis F. Dupuis, Jr., Col. (Ret.) USAF of Winter Garden, FL and Gina Louise Meche Boudreaux and her husband, Brian Boudreaux, of Lafayette. Gerald's children anchored his life and gave him the freedom to live it. They loved him with all his flaws, and in them, the concept of ceaseless love could find no better example. He is also survived by three sisters, Gail Meche Guilbeau, of Lafayette, Ena Meche Robin, of Duson and Vicki Meche Eluka, also of Duson; two brothers, Thomas Meche and Byron Meche, both of Rayne; sixteen grandchildren, Cody Stelly, Chelsea Sarradet and Bodie Stelly, all of LA, Taylor Meche, Jordan Meche-Jano, Nikolas Meche, Lauren Dupuis and Lance Dupuis, all of FL and Brock Meche, Ricki Roy, Christen Meche Willis, Alli Boudreaux, Molli Boudreaux, Lukas Meche, Benjamin Meche, and Audrey Meche, also of LA; eight great-grandchildren, Banx and Rook Sarradet, of LA, Bryce and Luke Meche-Jano, of FL and Cru Roy, Owen Willis, and Isaiah and Arrow Meche, also of LA; and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. He loved them all, and he knew they loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Forrest Joseph 'Bleu' Meche and Regina Doucet Meche; and two brothers, John Perry Meche and Forrest Joseph Meche, Jr. Gerald's children made him immensely proud. Their dedication to improving and making the world a better place gave him hope for the future. Pallbearers will be Gerald's four sons, Eddie, Ray, Don and Greg Meche and his two sons-in-law, Louis F. Dupuis, Jr. and Brian Boudreaux. Honorary Bearers are Gerald's grandsons. The family wishes to thank Pelican Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation of Maurice and Grace Hospice and Palliative Care of Lafayette for the compassionate care given to Gerald during the final months and years of his life. Memorials may be made in Gerald's name to the at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL, 60601, (800) 272-3900, A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, September 19th, 2019, at 11:00 am at St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church in Lafayette for Gerald Meche, 80, who passed away due to complications from Alzheimer's Disease on Monday, September 16th at Pelican Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Maurice. Visitation will be observed on Thursday, September 19th from 8:30 am until 10:30 am at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette. Inurnment with military honors will follow at Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette. Rev. Father Gilbert Dutel, of St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church in Lafayette, will officiate, assisted by Father Rene Pellessier of Our Lady of Wisdom Catholic Church in Lafayette and Father Stephen Pellessier of St Bernard Catholic Church in Breaux Bridge serving as Co-celebrants. Gerald was born January 22, 1939, in Bosco, LA and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. His mother, Regina Doucet Meche loved him very much and supported all of his dreams. She taught him the value of family and courtesy. His father, Forrest 'Bleu' Meche, was no less devoted to him. From him, Gerald learned the value of hard work, but also the value of enjoying life. They gave him his Catholic faith and wisely encouraged him to stay in touch with God. Gerald graduated from Scott High School in 1957. A proud veteran, Gerald served in the United States Navy under the U.S.S. Kearsarge (CVS-33) Command as an E-3. Gerald worked in the oil industry for over 30 years. As a Director of Domestic and International Business Development, it allowed him the privilege of extensive worldwide travel and the opportunity to reside in various locales in America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Gerald was a gregarious and charismatic personality and active in the communities in which he resided. Gerald loved to spend time with his family and friends. Most of all, Gerald was an avid, lifetime golfer and enjoyed sharing that passion with his four sons and two daughters, all of whom have paid that interest forward with their own families. Gerald is survived by his four sons, Eddie Maurice Meche and his wife Michelle, of Lafayette, Ray Gerard Meche and his wife Jency Nicko Meche, of Lakeland, FL, Don Alex Meche and his wife Samoa Prejean Meche, also of Lafayette and Greg Luke Meche and his wife Kristyn Stansbury Meche, of Lafayette; and two daughters, Lynne Meche Dupuis and her husband Louis F. Dupuis, Jr., Col. (Ret.) USAF of Winter Garden, FL and Gina Louise Meche Boudreaux and her husband, Brian Boudreaux, of Lafayette. Gerald's children anchored his life and gave him the freedom to live it. They loved him with all his flaws, and in them, the concept of ceaseless love could find no better example. He is also survived by three sisters, Gail Meche Guilbeau, of Lafayette, Ena Meche Robin, of Duson and Vicki Meche Eluka, also of Duson; two brothers, Thomas Meche and Byron Meche, both of Rayne; sixteen grandchildren, Cody Stelly, Chelsea Sarradet and Bodie Stelly, all of LA, Taylor Meche, Jordan Meche-Jano, Nikolas Meche, Lauren Dupuis and Lance Dupuis, all of FL and Brock Meche, Ricki Roy, Christen Meche Willis, Alli Boudreaux, Molli Boudreaux, Lukas Meche, Benjamin Meche, and Audrey Meche, also of LA; eight great-grandchildren, Banx and Rook Sarradet, of LA, Bryce and Luke Meche-Jano, of FL and Cru Roy, Owen Willis, and Isaiah and Arrow Meche, also of LA; and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. He loved them all, and he knew they loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Forrest Joseph 'Bleu' Meche and Regina Doucet Meche; and two brothers, John Perry Meche and Forrest Joseph Meche, Jr. Gerald's children made him immensely proud. Their dedication to improving and making the world a better place gave him hope for the future. Pallbearers will be Gerald's four sons, Eddie, Ray, Don and Greg Meche and his two sons-in-law, Louis F. Dupuis, Jr. and Brian Boudreaux. Honorary Bearers are Gerald's grandsons. The family wishes to thank Pelican Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation of Maurice and Grace Hospice and Palliative Care of Lafayette for the compassionate care given to Gerald during the final months and years of his life. Memorials may be made in Gerald's name to the at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL, 60601, (800) 272-3900, www.alz.org. Online obituary and guest book may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St., Lafayette, LA, 70506, (337) 981-7098 is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.