A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:00 pm on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Gerald Wayne "Jerry" Cormier, 67, who passed away August 11, 2020, at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans with his family at his side. Fr. Mikel Polson pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church will be officiating for the services. Jerry was a faithful servant with a huge heart, always trusting in God's divine plan and exhibiting great strength and faith. He was a lifelong member of St. Michael Church. He was a faithful adoree at St. Michael Church and St. Lawrence Church in Mowata. Mr. Cormier was born and raised in Crowley and graduated from Crowley High School in 1970. He married Gwyn Everett, the love of his life, in 1972, and began their journey together. He was an exceptional father figure as he and Gwyn raised their three children (Chris, Craig, Jeri Lynne). From sports to hunting trips, fishing trips, vacations, school events, and simply being there, he was an actively involved husband and dad, always putting his family first. He farmed for many years before working in the oilfield industry later in life. He retired after graciously receiving a kidney and pancreas transplant in 2012. Four (4) years ago, Gwyn and Jerry moved to Mowata to be closer to family. He was a very loyal and strong-willed man with a deep compassion and love for family, especially his grandchildren who knew him as "Pop". Pop loved watching the grandchildren's sporting events and school activities, and just being a part of their everyday life. Nothing made Pop happier than seeing those smiling faces and getting big hugs from his grandkids. He was a loving and compassionate son, husband, father, grandfather, and friend who will be deeply missed by all. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Gwyn; their three (3) children, Chris and his wife Missy, Craig and his wife Monica, and Jeri Lynne Cormier; four sisters, Janice C. Toups (Buddy), Karen C. Schexnayder, Alice C. Flint, and Arlene C. Parsley (Drew); and 11 grandchildren, Hayden, Molly, Lucas Cormier; Garrett, Stephen, Claire, Ellen Cormier; and Elizabeth, Adam, Anna Katherine, and John Thomas Crouch. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Oledia "Junior" and Lou Guidry Cormier; and one brother, Craig Stephen Cormier. Pallbearers will be Garrett Cormier, Stephen Cormier, Hayden Cormier, Adam Crouch, Lucas Cormier, and John Thomas Crouch. Honorary pallbearers will include Carl Hetzel, Mike Habetz, Honorable Glenn Everett, Jude Sittig, Lance Link, Ryan Link, Stuart Bier, and Bryan Francis. The family wishes to thank the emergency room staff at Acadia General Hospital and the ICU team of doctors and nurses at Ochsners Medical Center in New Orleans for their compassionate care of Jerry during these last several weeks. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley. A rosary will be recited at 1:30 pm Thursday. Interment will be in Frey Cemetery in Mowata. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, St. Michael Elementary, or Notre Dame High School. Condolences and memories may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.