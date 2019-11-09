Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine Agnes Guilbeaux. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Send Flowers Obituary

A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, November 11, 2019, in Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers - Bertrand for Geraldine Agnes Guilbeaux, 72, who passed away on November 8, 2019. Reverend Father C. Paul Bergeron of the Diocese of Lafayette will be officiating. Burial will take place in Holy Mary Mother of God Cemetery. Humor, joy, resilience, creativity, generosity - These are just the first qualities that come to mind about Gerry. So much love in one person spilled over to all those she encountered, no matter who you were. Gerry loved nothing more than being a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a faithful Catholic and Godly woman - A true angel on Earth. Gerry was one of the most creative people you could know. She constantly challenged herself making things, crafting, sewing, decorating cakes (which was her profession), and most of the creations she gave to loved ones as gifts. She also worked in ceramics for a time and those who received pieces treasured her angels, flowers, and other works. If you received a letter from her, it was a work of art. She would craft the paper and write sweet notes. Gerry was sweet, strong, kind, prayerful, devout, funny, loving, and selfless. May the gates of Heaven welcome her home. Gerry, a resident of Lafayette, was the daughter of the late Robert Landry and the former Viola Mouton. She is survived by her children, Tammie G. Simon, Samara G. Curtis, Penny G. Ayo and her husband, David, Billy Guilbeaux and his wife, Leslie, and Denny Guilbeaux and his wife, Jennifer; eleven grandchildren, Lauren, Skylar, Janie, Ashley, Charles, Carson, Lillian, Davis, Baker, Cambri and Sander; and her siblings, Richard "Rick" Landry, Ronald "Ronnie" Landry, Kevin Landry, and Clare L. Martin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Paul Guilbeaux; her parents and her step-mother, Lynn Landry. Honorary pallbearers will be Rick and Ronnie Landry. The family would like to thank the staff of Lafayette General Medical Center for the special care given to Gerry. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Joseph's Carpenter House. Personal condolences may be sent to the Guilbeaux family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019

