A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday March 15, 2019, at 10 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Cathedral for Geraldine Beaullieu Angers, who died on March 12 in Lafayette. She was 98. Burial will be in Lafayette Memorial Park on West Pinhook Road. Rev. Chester Arceneaux will conduct the services. Pallbearers will be Geraldine's seven sons. Visitation will be held at Martin & Castille's downtown location, on St. Landry Street, on Thursday from 5 p.m. till 8 p.m. and will continue on Friday from 8 a.m. until the time of services. A Rosary will be prayed on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Survivors include one daughter, Judy Angers, and seven sons, Gerald and wife Bonnie Angers, Trent and wife Cindi Angers, Steve and wife Frances Angers, Tom, Matt, Glenn and wife Janet Angers, and Jeff Angers. Grandchildren are Lisa D. Gould, Shannon D. Owens, Rachel Angers, Kaz Baczinskas, Aline A. Kiffe, Brion Angers, Claire A. Risher, Andrew Weis, as well as Austen, Alex, Mackenzie, Allison, Reagan, Wesley and Graham Angers. She also has 13 great grandchildren and counting. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Angers Jr. (d. 1988); her parents, Gerald and Laurice Beaullieu; her brother, Dr. G. A. Beaullieu; and an infant son (d. 1958). Geraldine was born and reared in Jeanerette, graduated from St. Joseph's School, and, in 1940, graduated in education from SLI in Lafayette. She was married on Aug. 30, 1941, just a few months before the U.S. entered World War II. She worked for a while as a school teacher and later as a catechism instructor. She was bookkeeper for the Franklin Banner-Tribune in the 1950s and 1960s, and bookkeeper for Acadiana Profile Magazine in the 1970s. She and her husband co-founded the magazine in 1968. For 25 years, beginning in 1985, she was a volunteer in the Pastoral Care Department at Lafayette General; as such, she was a records-keeper, an assistant to the chaplains, and a bearer of peace to the sick. She was also a peacemaker at home. Geraldine's late husband, journalist Robert Angers Jr., wrote in a 1981 column titled "Queen Geraldine": "In 40 years of marriage, she has been courteous and kind and compassionate and understanding toward everyone, a lady of dignity and queenly virtues…." The hospital where she worked in pastoral care presented her with the "Heart of Gold" Award in 1999 and stated: "She works well with the chaplains, Pastoral Care volunteers, visitors, patients and family, meeting their needs in a concerned and caring manner…. The department would suffer greatly if it were not for her dedication and loyalty." Her son, journalist Trent Angers, wrote in a 2013 article titled, "The Mother of Acadiana Profile": "She was a homemaker, mother, wife, adviser, comforter. 