Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at a 2:30 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Geraldine Bordelon, age 73, the former Geraldine Chiasson, who passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at her residence in Carencro. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. Deacon James Davis will officiate at the services. Mrs. Bordelon was a native and lifelong resident of Carencro where she was a parishioner of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church. Survivors include her loving companion, George White of Abbeville; one son, David Lee Bordelon and his wife, Paula Jean, of Lafayette; one daughter, Tammy Babineaux and her husband, Sostan, of Lafayette; three grandchildren, Steven Michael Babineaux, Kaetlyn Elizabeth Babineaux and Kristina Leann Bordelon; two brothers, Kenneth Chiasson and John Chiasson both of Carencro; and one sister, Jackie Albarado of Carencro. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Jeffery Bordelon; her parents, John Chiasson and the former Andrea Benoit both natives of Carencro; three brothers, Rex Allen Chiasson, Pat Chiasson and infant brother, Anthony Chiasson; one brother-in-law, Calvin Albarado; and one sister-in-law, Roxanne Chiasson. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday.

4117 N. University Ave.

Carencro , LA 70520

