Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine Guidry Marceaux.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette for Geraldine Guidry Marceaux, 86, who died on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Pelican Point Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Maurice, surrounded by her family. Interment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park. Reverend Howard Blessing, will officiate the funeral services. Survivors include her beloved husband, Easten Marceaux; one daughter, Carleen Clement and her husband, Joseph; four sons, Kirk Brodhead and his wife, Linda, Garry Brodhead, Tim Marceaux and his wife, Jody, and Jim Marceaux and his wife, Dayna; one brother, Gerald Guidry and his wife, Alice; ten grandchildren, Blake Brodhead, Brooke Brodhead, Ashley Brodhead, Blair Brodhead, Beau Broadhead, Lindsey Lomas, Logan Lomas, Karsyn Marceaux, Skylar Taylor, and Addison Spencer; and eleven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cyrus and Inez Guidry; one daughter-in-law, Andrea Brodhead; and one sister, Marjorie Champagne. Geraldine Guidry Marceaux was a native and lifelong resident of Lafayette, Louisiana. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend to everyone. "Granny" as affectionately known by her loved ones enjoyed cooking and attending any event that her children or grandchildren were part of. Granny had the most important as well as the most rewarding job as matriarch of the family, but will always remain her loved ones number one fan. Ms. Marceaux will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Pallbearers will be Cullen Richard, Doug Judice, Beau Brodhead, Brad Boyd, Blake Brodhead, and Steven Guidry. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Thursday from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM and will continue on Friday from 8:00 AM until the time of services. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Marceaux family to Christina Carlton, Sharon Laverngne, and the nurses, staff and doctors of Pelican Point Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, for their kindness and compassion given to Ms. Marceaux and her family during their time of need.

