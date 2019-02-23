Funeral services will be held Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home for Geraldine Hoffpauir Sarver, 89, who died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at 7:38 a.m. in Crowley. Rev. Mark Brousssard, Chaplain for Lamm Hospice, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Monday from 11:00 a.m. to service time. Mrs. Sarver is survived by one daughter, Judy Mitchell of Crowley; three sons, Marion "Buzz" Sarver of New Orleans, Michael Sarver of LeClaire, Iowa and Larry Sarver of Lake Arthur; 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Sarver; her parents, Marion and Ethel Spell Hoffpauir; three sisters, Hattie Sarver, Katherine Rhames and Gloria Comeaux. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine Hoffpauir Sarver.
Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley
301 N. Ave. F
Crowley, LA 70526
337-783-3313
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2019