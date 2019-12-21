Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine Marie Trahan. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Monday, December 23, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church for Geraldine Marie Trahan, age 76, the former Geraldine Michaud, who passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. Interment will be in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Grand Coteau. The Rev. Derrick Weingartner, S.J., pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mrs. Trahan was a native and lifelong resident of Sunset where she was a parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. She retired from Opelousas General Health System after 10 years of employment. Mrs. Geraldine will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Wayne Trahan of Sunset; one son, Wayne Trahan, II; five daughters, Katherine Begnaud of Kingwood, TX, Janet Trahan of Lafayette, May Booksh and Donna Trahan, both of Sunset, and Stephanie Martinez and her husband, John, of Kingwood, TX; two brothers, Kenneth Michaud of Rayne and John Michaud and his wife, June, of Carencro; two sisters, Mary Dugas of Lafayette and Anna Fruge of Eunice; her grandchildren, Landon Westbrook and his wife, Tessa, of Dallas, TX, Logan Westbrook and his wife, Amanda, of Fort Worth, TX, Devin Trahan and his wife, Marlanie, of Cankton, Matthew Trahan of Carencro, Andie Reuther of Sunset, Emilie Martinez, Sydney Martinez and Mary Martinez, all of Kingwood, TX, Ashley Begnaud of Kingwood, TX, Cole Begnaud of Connecticut, and Morgan Booksh of Lafayette; and her great-grandchildren, Addison Trahan, Jase Trahan, and Coraline Westbrook. She was preceded in death by a son, Brandon Trahan; her parents, Pierre Paul Michaud and the former Emily Stelly; three brothers, Leroy Michaud, George Michaud, and Leo Paul Michaud; and a sister, Levoy Mouton. A rosary will be prayed by Darrel Burleigh at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday and will continue from 8 a.m. until service time on Monday. Pallbearers will be Landon Westbrook, Logan Westbrook, Cole Begnaud, Wayne Trahan, II, Devin Trahan, and Donald Dugas. Honorary pallbearers will be Dylan Trahan and Francis Mouton. The family would like to extend their appreciation to family, friends and Mrs. Geraldine's caregivers for their compassionate care throughout this difficult time. View the obituary and guestbook online at Funeral services will be held Monday, December 23, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church for Geraldine Marie Trahan, age 76, the former Geraldine Michaud, who passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. Interment will be in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Grand Coteau. The Rev. Derrick Weingartner, S.J., pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mrs. Trahan was a native and lifelong resident of Sunset where she was a parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. She retired from Opelousas General Health System after 10 years of employment. Mrs. Geraldine will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Wayne Trahan of Sunset; one son, Wayne Trahan, II; five daughters, Katherine Begnaud of Kingwood, TX, Janet Trahan of Lafayette, May Booksh and Donna Trahan, both of Sunset, and Stephanie Martinez and her husband, John, of Kingwood, TX; two brothers, Kenneth Michaud of Rayne and John Michaud and his wife, June, of Carencro; two sisters, Mary Dugas of Lafayette and Anna Fruge of Eunice; her grandchildren, Landon Westbrook and his wife, Tessa, of Dallas, TX, Logan Westbrook and his wife, Amanda, of Fort Worth, TX, Devin Trahan and his wife, Marlanie, of Cankton, Matthew Trahan of Carencro, Andie Reuther of Sunset, Emilie Martinez, Sydney Martinez and Mary Martinez, all of Kingwood, TX, Ashley Begnaud of Kingwood, TX, Cole Begnaud of Connecticut, and Morgan Booksh of Lafayette; and her great-grandchildren, Addison Trahan, Jase Trahan, and Coraline Westbrook. She was preceded in death by a son, Brandon Trahan; her parents, Pierre Paul Michaud and the former Emily Stelly; three brothers, Leroy Michaud, George Michaud, and Leo Paul Michaud; and a sister, Levoy Mouton. A rosary will be prayed by Darrel Burleigh at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday and will continue from 8 a.m. until service time on Monday. Pallbearers will be Landon Westbrook, Logan Westbrook, Cole Begnaud, Wayne Trahan, II, Devin Trahan, and Donald Dugas. Honorary pallbearers will be Dylan Trahan and Francis Mouton. The family would like to extend their appreciation to family, friends and Mrs. Geraldine's caregivers for their compassionate care throughout this difficult time. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Carencro, 4615 North University Avenue, (337) 896-6366, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close