A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church for Geralyn Ann Laurent, 69, who passed away on September 17, 2020 at her residence. Rev. Msgr. J. Douglas Courville, Pastor of St. Stephen Catholic Church, will be Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Ms. Geralyn, a resident of Lafayette, was the daughter of the former Naomi Tusch. The saying "to know her is to love her" rings so true. With a heart of gold, she selflessly gave her all in every aspect of life. The most head-strong, passionate, and independent person you will ever meet. Many will remember her as "JJ", the one who helped raised your babies and the only person you would come to truly trust them with. As a parent, she helped you believe in yourself and as a person, she helped you love yourself. With her wise words of wisdom and knowledge, she was always right. Forever remembered for her beautiful smile, sassiness, and quick wit, she will be dearly missed. She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie M. Gaudet; granddaughters, Haleigh M. Schnapp and Kyleigh A. Gaudet; grandsons, Steven M. Gaudet III and Landon C. Gaudet; daughter-in-law, Lany Gaudet; best friend, Raymond Laurent; sisters, Heaven Balser, Yelva Soulant, Bunny Deano, Paula Gaudet and Thomasa Armand; and numerous nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Steven M. Gaudet, Jr; brothers, Edward "Froggy" deLivaudais and James "Jimmie" deLivaudais; mother, Naomi Tusch deLivaudais. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. A Rosary will be prayed at 11:30 AM on Wednesday morning prior to the Mass. Pallbearers will be Justin Guy, Brady Drapekin, Raymond Laurent, Matthew Laurent, Brian Colomb, and Parker Dippel. Personal condolences may be sent to the Gaudet family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.
