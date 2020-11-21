Funeral Services for Gerard Eldridge, 81, will be conducted on Monday, November 23, 2020, at 11:00 AM at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Fr. Albert Alexander officiating. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery. Visitation will be at David Funeral Home in Jeanerette on Monday, November 23, 2020, from 9:30 AM until the service time and a Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home at 10:00 AM. Born in Jeanerette, he was a resident of Jeanerette and passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 10:40 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. He received an Honorable Discharged from the U.S. Navy and served during the Vietnam Era. He married the love of his life and best friend, Ruth, and they were married for 61 years. Through this love, they had four children and four grandchildren. His family was his world and they were blessed to learn many valuable lessons from him. Known as Pop Pop, he taught them how to live and love life to the fullest. He also taught many valuable life lessons to his family, including everything from how to catch a big red fish, play a variety of sports, remodeling and spending precious time with the large extended family. He loved getting together for large family gatherings at the family camp and other special occasions during the year. He was the rock of the family and they often turned to him seeking his wisdom and guidance. His last project was rebuilding the wharf of the family camp at Cypremort Point after a recent hurricane. The Eldridge family and friends put their engineering minds together and had quite the adventure completing the project.He worked for over 50 years with the First National Bank of Jeanerette serving both the employees of the bank and the community. As President and CEO at his retirement, he continued to serve on the Board of Directors, and was currently serving as Chairman of the Board. He stayed very active past his retirement years spending time traveling with his wife, family and many close friends. He especially enjoyed the golfing trips with his banking buddies. Gerard had a strong dedication to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Jeanerette. He spent much time over many years visiting the Adoration Chapel with the Eucharist during the early morning hours. When traveling he enjoyed visiting the many Catholic Churches around the world. He is survived by his wife Ruth Gee Eldridge of Jeanerette; children, John Eldridge and wife Ginger of Bosque Farms, NM, Laurie Auffant of Prattville, AL, Nina Lloyd and husband Brad of Flowery Branch, GA and Jerry Eldridge of Jeanerette; his brothers, Dickie Eldridge, Glenn Eldridge and wife Flavia all of Jeanerette, Michael Eldridge of New Iberia, Danny Eldridge and wife Judy of Coteau and Percy Eldridge of Jeanerette; sisters, Linda Viator of Ruston and Mary Ann Eldridge and Kathy Goss of Scott and grandchildren, Nicole Auffant, Justin Eldridge, Emmaline Eldridge and Andrew Eldridge. He was preceded in death by his father, Percy P. Eldridge; mother, Beatrice Simoneaud Eldridge and his brothers, Percy Pierre and Jimmy Eldridge. Serving as pallbearers will be Brett Bishop, Damon Migues, Cedric Johnson, John Eldridge, Percy Eldridge and Michael Eldridge. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Eldridge, Danny Eldridge, Glenn Eldridge, Richard Eldridge, Brad Lloyd, Justin Eldridge, Andrew Eldridge, Wayne Simoneaud, and all of his golfing buddies.You can sign the guest register book and or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org
