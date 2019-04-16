Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gernice Meyers Doré. View Sign

Funeral services will be conducted for Gernice Meyers Doré, 91, at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Father Koorey LaVergne officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peters Cemetery. Visitation will begin on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 8:00 AM at David Funeral Home in New Iberia until 9:30 AM. The CDA Court of Blessed Mother Theresa will pray a rosary at the funeral home at 8:30 a.m. A native and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Doré passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at 5:35 PM at her residence. Gernice was the daughter of Tartule Meyers and Marie Ordeneaux Meyers. When she was born on June 28, 1927, her mother had been a widow for nearly three months and the flood waters of 1927 were receding in New Iberia. She grew up in a loving family with six siblings. She attended the public schools of New Iberia and helped her family make ends meet by working at various jobs. On March 31, 1946, Gernice married L.J. Doré in St. Peters Catholic Church. They were married for nearly seventy-two years when he died on March 11, 2018. During their marriage, Gernice worked within the home as their three sons grew up. When the boys were older, she worked as a salesclerk at Compton's Jewelry Store and at West Brothers Department Store. Mrs. Doré was an active member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. She served as a volunteer at the church in various capacities for over forty years. Mrs. Doré is survived by her three sons and two daughters-in-law: Daniel Doré and his wife Linda of Brentwood , TN; Donn Doré and his wife Mary of Lo De Marcos, Nayarit, Mexico; and David Doré ofNew Iberia. Mrs. Doré had three grandchildren: Tina Doré Cantrell of Brentwood,TN; Blake Doré of Portland,OR; and Emily Doré of New York, NY. She also had five great-grandchildren: Michael Chandler, Jessica Lynn Chandler, Kathryn Cantrell, Harvey Doré, and Julian Doré. She was preceded in death by her husband, L. J. "Nookie" Doré; her parents, Tartule and Marie Ordeneaux Meyers; her sisters, Emerine Nugent, Irene Landry and Rita Kelly; her brothers, Adam Meyers, Murphy Meyers, Sr., Porteus J. Meyers and Herbert Meyers and her great grandson, Daniel Alexander Doré.

1101 Trotter Street

New Iberia , LA 70563

