A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at St. Jules Catholic Church for Gerry Clooney, 88, who passed away on November 18, 2019 at her residence. Reverend Daniel Edwards, Pastor, will be Celebrant of the Mass. Burial will take place in Lafayette Memorial Park Mausoleum. Gerry, a resident of Lafayette, was the daughter of the late Mephew Guidry and the former Mabel Gallagher. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Ernie Clooney; children, Colleen Clooney, William Clooney (Cory), Kathy Mendez (Salvador), Nancy Terhune (Barclay), Robert Clooney, and Carolyn Gray (Quinn); 13 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and one brother, Richard Guidry. She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Barbara Guidry and one brother, Terry Guidry. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at St. Jules Catholic Church on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 11:30 am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations in her memory, may be made to The at kidney.org. Personal condolences may be sent to the Clooney family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 20 to Nov. 23, 2019