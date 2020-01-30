Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gertrude Biagas. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Opelousas 4708 I-49 Frontage Rd. Opelousas , LA 70570 (337)-407-1907 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 at a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Family Catholic Church (291 Thibodeaux Road, Opelousas, LA 70570) for Mary Gertrude Biagas, age 92, the former Gertrude James, who passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at Heritage Manor Nursing Home in Opelousas. Interment will be in Holy Family Catholic Cemetery. The Rev. Borgia Aubespin, SVD, pastor of Holy Family Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Readers will be Peggy Ann Guillory, Jessica Guillory and Joseph Biagas, Jr. Giftbearers will be Ronald Biagas, Sr. and Willie Mae Guillory. Musical selections will be provided by Rita Schexnayder, accompanied by Linton Broussard on the organ. Mrs. Biagas was a native of Lewisburg and a resident of Opelousas. She was a parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church in Lawtell and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary Court #130. She also served as a past President of the Ladies Altar Society at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Plaquemine Point. Mrs. Gertrude was a lively lady who enjoyed music, especially Zydeco, dancing, gardening and cooking. She was extremely hospitable and enjoyed entertaining, visiting, and welcoming friends and relatives into her home. Survivors include three sons, Joseph Ronald Biagas, Sr. and his wife, Helen, of Lafayette, Manuel Mathew Biagas and his wife, Lisa, of Eastampton, NJ, and Gregory Biagas of Opelousas; four daughters, Willie Mae Guillory and her husband, Harold, of Opelousas, Mary Cornelius LeDee and her husband, Jacob, of Lafayette, Veralyn Biagas Guillory and her husband, Myron, of Church Point, and Peggy Ann Guillory of Arlington, TX; two brothers, Oswald James and his wife, Mary, of Lake Charles, and Perry Lee James of Houston, TX; three sisters, Delores Guillory of Houston, TX, Orelia Colligan of Beaumont, TX, and Gloria Ann Richard of Orange, TX; sixteen grandchildren; thirty two great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul W. Biagas; two sons, Paul Rodney Biagas and James Rickey Biagas, Sr.; her parents, Willie James and Louise Guilbeaux James; five brothers, Ralph James, Renee James, Roy James, Whitney James and Harold James; a sister, Maxie Lee Plumber; and a son-in-law, Gerald Keith Guillory. A rosary will be prayed at 9:00 a.m. Friday in the church. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Holy Family Catholic Church (291 Thibodeaux Road, Opelousas, LA 70570) from 8:00 a.m. Friday until service time on Friday at Holy Family Catholic Church. Pallbearers will be Manuel Mathew Biagas, Myron Guillory, Joseph Ronald Biagas, Jr., William Meeks, Jacob LeDee, Jr. and Kent Miniex. Honorary pallbearers will be Joseph Ronald Biagas, Sr., Gregory Biagas, Freddie Lee Eaglin, Perry Lee James, Oswald James, James Rickey Biagas, Jr., Jason Ralph Biagas, Jason LeDee, Paul Michael Biagas, Bosley Wayne Biagas, Jacob LeDee, Sr., Harold Guillory, Seniqua Mitchell, Michelle Guillory, Marlana Guillory Embry, Hollie Rae Guillory, Jessica Faith Guillory, Renee Biagas, Sheridan Kuhnle, Helen Biagas, Lisa Kuhnle-Biagas and Theresa Biagas. 