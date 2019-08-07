Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gertrude Credeur Clause. View Sign Service Information Walters Funeral Home 2424 North University Avenue Lafayette , LA 70507 (337)-706-8941 Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Walters Funeral Home 2424 North University Avenue Lafayette , LA 70507 View Map Rosary 6:00 PM Walters Funeral Home 2424 North University Avenue Lafayette , LA 70507 View Map Visitation 8:00 AM - 10:30 AM Walters Funeral Home 2424 North University Avenue Lafayette , LA 70507 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Leo the Great Catholic Church Lafayette , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Lafayette for Gertrude Credeur Clause, 94, who passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at her residence in Lafayette. Father Dustin Dought, Pastor at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, will officiate the ceremony. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation hours will be observed at Walters Funeral Home on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., and will resume on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A rosary will be prayed on Thursday evening at 6:00 p.m. Gertrude was born February 22, 1925 in Lafayette Parish to William and Elzire Credeur. The family lived in Scott, LA where Gertrude graduated from Scott High School, and later moved to Baton Rouge after marrying, where she worked for a state agency before moving back to Lafayette. For her and husband George, who passed away nine months prior to being united again with their Lord and Savior, family was central to everything in their life. They worked tirelessly to provide love and support to both family and friends alike. Gertrude possessed remarkable energy and determination well into her final years that a much younger person would be hard pressed to match. She used those traits to give unselfishly to those in her life, making her passing all the more difficult for those of us who remain and remember her compassion and loving devotion. Gertrude is survived by her daughter, Vicki Clause Grossie and her husband Patrick of Scott; her son Terry J. Clause and wife Wanda of Lafayette; five grandchildren, Blake Grossie and wife Hailee of Scott, Lauren Grossie of Austin, TX, Adam Clause and wife Jenn of Lafayette, Austin Clause of Lafayette, and Amy Clause of Lafayette; and one brother, Stephen Credeur and his wife Darcey of Houston, TX. She is preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, George Clause; her parents, Elzire and William Credeur; and two sisters, Hazel David and Joyce Credeur. Pallbearers will be Adam Clause, Austin Clause, Hershall David, Todd David, Blake Grossie, and Pat Grossie. Special thanks go out to numerous family members and friends for their support, her caring sitters, Karen, Ann, Rachel, and Shirley (who loved her like family), and NSI Hospice. Sign the guestbook online at A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Lafayette for Gertrude Credeur Clause, 94, who passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at her residence in Lafayette. Father Dustin Dought, Pastor at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, will officiate the ceremony. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation hours will be observed at Walters Funeral Home on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., and will resume on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A rosary will be prayed on Thursday evening at 6:00 p.m. Gertrude was born February 22, 1925 in Lafayette Parish to William and Elzire Credeur. The family lived in Scott, LA where Gertrude graduated from Scott High School, and later moved to Baton Rouge after marrying, where she worked for a state agency before moving back to Lafayette. For her and husband George, who passed away nine months prior to being united again with their Lord and Savior, family was central to everything in their life. They worked tirelessly to provide love and support to both family and friends alike. Gertrude possessed remarkable energy and determination well into her final years that a much younger person would be hard pressed to match. She used those traits to give unselfishly to those in her life, making her passing all the more difficult for those of us who remain and remember her compassion and loving devotion. Gertrude is survived by her daughter, Vicki Clause Grossie and her husband Patrick of Scott; her son Terry J. Clause and wife Wanda of Lafayette; five grandchildren, Blake Grossie and wife Hailee of Scott, Lauren Grossie of Austin, TX, Adam Clause and wife Jenn of Lafayette, Austin Clause of Lafayette, and Amy Clause of Lafayette; and one brother, Stephen Credeur and his wife Darcey of Houston, TX. She is preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, George Clause; her parents, Elzire and William Credeur; and two sisters, Hazel David and Joyce Credeur. Pallbearers will be Adam Clause, Austin Clause, Hershall David, Todd David, Blake Grossie, and Pat Grossie. Special thanks go out to numerous family members and friends for their support, her caring sitters, Karen, Ann, Rachel, and Shirley (who loved her like family), and NSI Hospice. Sign the guestbook online at www.waltersfh.com. Walters Funeral Home, (337) 706-8941, 2424 North University Avenue in Lafayette, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close