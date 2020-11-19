A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Anne Catholic Church in Youngsville for Gertrude Hebert Boudreaux, age 80, who died after a sudden illness on November 9, 2020 at 11:00 pm at Lafayette General Medical Center. The family requests that visitation be observed at Martin & Castille Southside location on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm and on Monday, November 23, 2020 from 8:00 am until time of service. A Rosary will be led by her family at 6:30 pm on Sunday evening in the funeral home.Entombment will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum in Milton, Louisiana.Rev. Michael Russo, Pastor of St. Anne Catholic Church, will be the Celebrant of the funeral Mass and services. Concelebrants will be Rev. William Schambough, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church and Rev. Jude Halphen. Lectors will be Melinda M. Merckle and James (J.C.) Gallet. Gift Bearers will be Shannon Bares and Jonah Bares.Survivors include her husband of 60 years, James Pervis Boudreaux; sons, Randy Boudreaux and Neil Boudreaux (Dr. Donald Linder); daughter, Pam Boudreaux Burley and her husband Jon; her sisters, Hilda Hebert Decou and Kathy Hebert Gallet and her husband J.C.; her sister in law, Ruby Hebert; numerous step grandchildren and great grandchildren; her lapdogs Brees and Holly; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alcee and Alvida Hulin Hebert; her sisters, Joyce Hebert Ducharme, Janel Hebert Savoie, and Melba Hebert Melancon; and her brothers, Howard M. Hebert, Earl J. Hebert, and Elton J. Hebert. Gertrude was born in Youngsville Louisiana on April 13, 1940. She started her banking career in 1958 and worked for American Bank, Guaranty Bank, Iberia Bank, LBA Bank and was still working for Community First Bank at the Youngsville Location until the time of her death. She graduated from LSU Banking School of the South. Gertrude always considered her time in banking as a way to help and serve others. She was a notary and loved visiting with the people she served and was always compassionate to their needs. She was instrumental in starting the Youngsville Chamber of Commerce in 2005 and was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Youngsville Chamber in 2016. She served on the Board of Directors of the Youngsville Chamber of Commerce, The Broussard Chamber of Commerce, was a member of the Lafayette Chamber of Commerce, on the Board of Directors for the Milton Water District and the New Hope Center. She was a trustee at St. Joseph Catholic Church and a lector. She volunteered for many organizations, and the most fun she had was in the Krewe des Amis when she and Pervis were King and Queen in 2008. She loved playing cards with her family, planting flowers, and enjoyed trips to the Casino. Most important to her was her faith, her family and her friends. According to friends, she was a pioneer of the Youngsville Community, as well as a spiritual and business mentor, which gives her family great comfort. Gertrude's most important goal in her life was to strive to be in Heaven and to take her family and friends with her. Pallbearers will be Steve Merckle, Elton "Chip" Hebert, Byron Savoie, Shayne Ducharme, Huey (Brother) Decou, Brandon Gallet and Dr. Donald Linder. Honorary Pallbearers will be JP Stoshak, Joey Danos, Benny Menard, Jeremy Hidalgo, Dr. Mike Johnsey, Dwayne Bourgeois, Glenn Decou, Reggie Savoie, Brian Gallet, Ryan Gallet, Larry Hebert, and Mike Hebert. The family would like to thank Dr. Bradley Chastant, Dr. Jody Rossen, Fawn Constantine, Nina Mouton and her nurses Everett and Hopee, who took excellent care of her the last days of her life. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com
