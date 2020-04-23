Graveside Services were held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette for Dr. Ghulam Sarwar, 74, who died of a stroke on Monday, March 9 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette, Louisiana. Ghulam Sarwar was born May 15, 1945, in Meerut, India. Following WWII when India was partitioned, families fled in both directions across the new border. With their small baby, Ghulam's family made the dangerous journey north to Quetta, Pakistan where his father was able to continue his position as the well trusted driver for a British field geologist named Cruikshank. His father saved the life of his boss by killing a tiger that was menacing their field camp and on another occasion by driving him to safety after himself being shot by tribesmen. Their respect for each other was mutual and over the ensuing years these two men remained very close friends, as did their families. It's little wonder that young Ghulam Sarwar grew up with a love of rocks and minerals. Dr. Sarwar came to the United States from Pakistan in 1974 on an assistantship to study Geology at the University of Cincinnati. Professor Dr. Kees deJong took an immediate interest in this young man who had grown up in the country where deJong was presently conducting field work. The two became a team and made several trips to Pakistan to continue this work. Dr. Sarwar's pHD thesis centered around their findings in the Las Bella area of Pakistan. Dr. Sarwar's career began in Houston, Texas where he gained much respect working as a petroleum geologist with Conoco. Still his heart remained in mineralogy, and when in his early 50s he was offered early retirement, he jumped at the chance to start his own business. Earthly Treasures became a local gem to people looking for crystals and mineral specimens, or ethnic artifacts and gifts made of natural materials. With the shop up and running, Ghulam left his wife in charge and began to work again as a petroleum geologist, this time with Marathon and Subsurface Consultants. Dr. Sarwar was a polyglot and a polymath, with a deep and abiding love of both the arts and sciences. While his expertise was earthly, his curiosity was cosmic, always keeping abreast of the latest publications in the natural sciences with a keen interest in physics and cosmology. He had a talent for the visual arts and enjoyed a variety of expression, from painting landscapes to drawing cartoons for various local geological professional publications. He was a lover of poetry, and later in life he found his own voice, composing and publishing a book of his own works. Dr. Sarwar demonstrated a deep love for his family, sponsoring his three sisters and their families for immigration to the USA. Before their arrival he spoke often of them, and afterwards he spent much of his time visiting them in their new home of Houston. After his retirement he continued to share his passions. He was an active member of a literary Mushaira, where he shared his new poems. He traveled the world, visiting many countries including Spain, China, and India. He made multiple lecture tours to Pakistan, where he taught seminars to university students both on the local geology and a general survey of cosmology. Dr. Sarwar is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Catherine Jessee Sarwar of Lafayette; his son, Shawn Jessee Sarwar and his wife Bailey of Berlin, Germany; his three sisters, Nuzhat Shafi, Naheed Khusheed and Nighat Shinwari and her husband, Anwar Shinwari, all of Houston; an uncle and cousin in New York as well as numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ghulam Rasool and Fatima Shamin and by two half siblings. The family wishes to thank the intensive care unit at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical in Lafayette for the compassionate care given to Dr. Sarwar and his family. Gratitude is also extended to Tom Sehkani and the Islamic Center of Lafayette, their congregation and countless other friends for the love shared. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Dr. Sarwar's name to Doctors Without Borders online at www.doctorswithoutborders.org. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020.