A Liturgy of the Word will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 11:00 am at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Giang Quang Chu, 72, who passed away on Saturday, July 11th at his home in Lafayette. With regards to the most recent mandates of the current pandemic, masks are required for gatherings in the funeral home and cemetery. Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette on Wednesday, July 15th, from 9:00 am until the time of service. Interment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette. Father Mario Romero, Pastor of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Lafayette, will officiate. Giang Quang Chu was born October 22, 1947, in Nam Dinh, Vietnam and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. The things he held dear to his heart were fishing, traveling and spending time with his wife. He leaves behind a legacy of love and will be deeply missed by all that knew him. Giang is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Hoa Thi Vu Chu, of Lafayette; his five children, sons - Van Chu, Phillip Chu and Paul Chu and his daughters - Kimberly Chu and Amy Chu, all of Lafayette and numerous extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Thi Van Chu, his mother, May Thi Chu and his daughter, Thu Chu. Honored to serve as Pallbearers will be his three sons, family and friends. The family expresses the following, "Giang was greatly loved by many and our family appreciates that many may want to be near us to pay tribute. In these extraordinary times, please respect our distance and be considerate of both your health and ours." Online obituary and guest book may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com.
