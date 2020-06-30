Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 11:00 AM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette, for Gil J. Weimer, 78, who passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Tuesday from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Wednesday from 8:00 AM until time of service. A Rosary will be prayed Tuesday evening at 6:30 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Reverend Dan Edwards, Pastor of St. Jules Catholic Church in Lafayette, will conduct the funeral services. Survivors include his beloved wife of 55 years, Gayle Poirot Weimer; his children, Eric Weimer and wife, Leah, Amy W. Gaspard and her husband, Trampus and David Weimer and his wife, Dawn; his sisters, Lynnie W. Bienvenu and her husband, Fred, Jr., Susan W. Hebert, and Ellen Weimer; brother-in-law, Alan Castille, and his precious grandchildren, Anden Weimer, Ian Weimer, Ethan Weimer, Jake Gaspard and his wife, Chusse, Gina Gaspard, Luke Gaspard, Sara Gaspard, Kylie Weimer, and Jude Weimer. Gil was preceded in death by his parents, Jess Joseph Weimer and Helen Margaret St. Julien Weimer, and his sister, Elizabeth W. Castille. A resident of Lafayette, Louisiana for most of his life, Gil was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was a graduate of Cathedral High School and USL where he earned a degree in Architecture. He taught interior design at USL and was a member of the architecture team that designed the Superdome in New Orleans. His architecture firm, Weimer & Associates designed many homes and landmarks around Lafayette and Acadiana, including St. Thomas More High School where his children later graduated. He was very involved in his community and served in many positions such as Parish Council Member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Past President of Our Lady of Fatima School Board, Past President of the Lafayette Diocesan School Board, Past President of the Evangeline Chapter Antique Car Club, Past President of the Half Fast Antique Car Club, and a member of the original Saint Thomas More High School Board. He was the recipient of the Lafayette Bishops Medal of Service. His interest included collecting antique cars, and the restoration of his 1932 Graham automobile. Pallbearers will be Jake Gaspard, Anden Weimer, Ian Weimer, Ethan Weimer, Luke Gaspard, and Jude Weimer. Honorary pallbearers will be his friends from Saturday Breakfast and the Antique Car Club. Memorial contributions can be made in Gil J. Weimer's name to Miles Perret Cancer Services, www.milesperret.org or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Weimer family to the physicians and staff of Lafayette General Medical Center for their care and compassion. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 30 to Jul. 4, 2020.