It is with sadness that the family of G.J. "Uncle Duck" Ducrest Junior, announce his passing at the age of 95. He died peacefully of natural causes, in the early morning at Encore Nursing Home in Crowley on Friday, March 29, 2019. Celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 am Monday, April 1, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church in Crowley. Officiating for those services will be Rev. Jimmy Broussard pastor of First Presbyterian Church. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held from 9:00 am to 11:00 am Monday at church. Entombment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. He grew up in Abbeville, LA. "Duck", an endearing nickname given by his high school pals as a shorten version of Ducrest. Eager to serve, he signed up to join the United States Navy as soon as his age allowed. He served as Radioman First Class, 1941-1947, Armed Guard Duty, on five merchant ships, and Okinawa. He received American Defense Medal, Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, European-African Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal and World War II Victory Medal. Duck was an active member of the American Legion Post 15 and served as Post Commander. He also worked at the American Legion Hospital as the chief accountant for 26 years. Duck was quiet, selfless man with highest ethical standards, and he always put others first. He spent much of his adult life catering to his nieces and nephews and Alicia, treating all as if they were his own children. Being an L.S.U. graduate, he loved everything about his Alma Mata. Even while at Encore he continued to support the Tigers. The staff would make sure if L.S.U. was playing they had Duck tuned in; and would gather for a few Go Tigers! The family thanks Alicia for her many visits and reports and to the staff of Encore for the care they provided in his last few months. Uncle Duck will be fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews, Claudia Lyons Foster and her husband Donald of Athens, TX, Harold Jeffrey Lyons and his fiancée Jodie Fortenberry of New Iberia; William Edward Nugent and his wife Nicole of Charlottesville, VA, John Robert Nugent of Baton Rouge, and Celeste Nugent Dolan and her husband Tom of Lafayette; many grand-nieces and grand-nephews and special family friend, Alicia Randall of Crowley, LA. He is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Beverly Ann Bartell Ducrest; his parents, Jeanne Robichaux and Galbert Joseph Ducrest Sr.; and three sisters, Joyce Ducrest Abadie, Ethel Ducrest Johnson, and Elise Ducrest King. Pallbearers will be William Nugent, James Landry, Harold Jeffery Lyons, Austin Lyons, Dunman Foster, Tom Dolan and honorary pallbearer will be Donald Foster. Donations in his honor can be made to the American Legion Post 15 in Crowley. 