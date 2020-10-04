1/1
Gilbert Joseph Breaux
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Lafayette for Gilbert Joseph Breaux, age 77, who passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 at his residence in Carencro. Interment will be in Oaklawn Cemetery in Welsh. The Rev. Sam Orsot, pastor of St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church in Lake Charles, will officiate at the services. Mr. Breaux was a native of Crowley and a resident of Carencro for the past six years. He retired with BJ Services after thirty-eight years as a manager, a career that had him living in multiple states. He was a parishioner of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church where he enjoyed participating in many activities with his wife, Martha. Survivors include his wife of sixty years, Martha Breaux; his children, Derwin Breaux and his wife, Yvette Leita Breaux, Rhonda Breaux Goodner and her husband, Gregory Goodner, and Selenea Breaux Smalley and her husband, Randy Smalley; ten grandchildren, Kyle Breaux, Kathryn Bass Menard and her husband, Samuel "Hunter" Menard, Gregory Bass and his wife, Claire St. Romain Bass, Zachary Drozd and his wife, Lindsey Foster Drozd, Ashley Breaux Ranson and her husband, Andrew Ranson, Joshua Goodner, Hillary Drozd, Brittany Breaux Scully and her husband, Shawn Scully, Jordan Goodner, and Amanda "Mandy" Fargo Bonvillian and her husband, John Bonvillian; eleven great grandchildren, Patrick Bass, Lola Menard, Elizabeth Breaux, Eleanor Menard, Ronan Bass, Abram Ranson, Stella Scully, Florence Menard, Rowan Drozd, Elliot Drozd and Adler Ranson; and his siblings, Joyce Newman, Donlean Gary, Diane Vondenstien, Hersel O'Dell, Lucy Ardoin, Louise Beer, Ruby Benoit, Junice Clement, Howard Breaux, Annette Richard, Jerrilyn Humble, Tony Breaux and Gena Breaux. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mede Breaux and the former Junice Moss; his stepmother, Mamie Breaux; and his siblings, Moise Breaux, Houston Breaux, Earl Breaux, Eastin Breaux, Rosa Waters, Milton Breaux, Homer Breaux, Betty Breaux, Hubert Breaux, Leroy Breaux and Charlie Breaux. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Monday and will continue from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Tuesday. Pallbearers will be Derwin Breaux, Kyle Breaux, Gregory Bass, Andrew Ranson, William Humble and Percy Ardoin, Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Smalley, Zachary Drozd, Wilson Abshire and Joshua Goodner. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in the name of Gilbert Breaux be made to Hospice of Acadiana. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - 4117 N. University
4117 N. University Ave.
Carencro, LA 70520
(337) 896-6366
