A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 1:00 pm at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Maurice for Ginger Meche Chauvin, 66, who passed away Thursday, August 8th at St. Luke's Health–The Woodlands Hospital in Texas. Visitation will be observed on Monday, August 12th, from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm and resumes on Tuesday, August 13th at 8:00 am until 12:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette. A rosary will be recited Monday, August 12th at 7:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Lafayette. Father Paul Bienvenu, Pastor of St. Alphonsus Church in Maurice, will officiate. Ginger was born July 31, 1953, in Opelousas and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. She received her bachelor's degree in Mathematics in 1976 and her master's degree in Computer Science in 1979. As a teacher, Ginger established a computer lab for students, teachers and administrators at Cathedral Carmel schools. Not only did she teach for 40 years in the Catholic school system, but she also taught computer science at UL. Ginger had a tireless work ethic, spending many hours going above and beyond, devoting her weekends and summers implementing technology throughout the Catholic school system. Ginger was an active member of her community and was a parishioner of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Maurice. Her hobbies included sewing as a seamstress, painting in art classes and traveling with her husband. She was a golden rain tree, unconditionally loving and accepting all. Family was her first and foremost priority, sacrificing all with a selfless love for the sake of her sons and husband. Ginger was a source of endless love and spiritual support, instilling Christian values and principles to all she met. Ginger is survived by her beloved husband of 48 years, Kenneth Paul Chauvin, Sr. of Maurice; two sons, Joseph A. Pallbearers will be Ricky Meche, Allen Meche Jr., Gill Talley, Jimmie Chauvin, Joey Chauvin and Terry Chauvin. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements. 