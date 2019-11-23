Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gladys B. Mazerole. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Opelousas 4708 I-49 Frontage Rd. Opelousas , LA 70570 (337)-407-1907 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Monday, November 25, 2019 at a 2:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Opelousas for Gladys B. Mazerole, age 92, the former Gladys Broussard, who passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Heritage Manor in Opelousas. Interment will be in St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery in Abbeville. The Rev. Msgr. Keith DeRouen, pastor of Our Lady Queen of Angels, will officiate at the services. Mrs. Gladys was a native of Leroy, LA and a resident of Lafayette. Survivors include two daughters, Kathy Chachere and her husband, Ryan, of Opelousas, and Cynthia Dewitt of Austin, TX; five grandchildren, Dustin Chachere and his wife, Tara, Joel Chachere, Corey Chachere and his wife, Sarah, Shelby Dewitt Polozoff and her husband, Stephen, and Katie Coronado and her husband, Joey; and four great-grandchildren, Cullen Chachere, Colston Chachere, Carter Chachere and Connor Chachere. She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Mazerole; her parents, Adam Broussard and the former Angita Bourque; a daughter, Deanna Westberry; and a half-brother, E. J. Broussard. A rosary will be prayed by Deacon Ulysse Joubert at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. Monday until service time on Monday. Pallbearers will be Dustin Chachere, Joel Chachere, Corey Chachere and Cullen Chachere. Honorary pallbearers will be Colston Chachere, Carter Chachere and Connor Chachere.

