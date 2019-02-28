Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gladys Hotard Cloutier. View Sign

Gladys Hotard Cloutier, born September 5, 1917, in Bourg, Louisiana, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the age of 101, at Maison Jardin Assisted Living in Morgan City. Gladys was employed as a librarian at the Morgan City Public Library. She was a charter member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. She was also a member of a Come Lord Jesus group as well as Court Massabielle, Catholic Daughters. She enjoyed traveling and camping, square dancing, weekly canasta card games, and spending time with her family and friends. She was also one of the birthday girls. She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her two children, Sandra Cloutier Blanco of Warner Robins, Georgia, and Clive R. "Rusty" Cloutier and wife Brenda of Lafayette; five grandchildren, Theresa (Blanco) Vick and husband Brian, Charlene (Blanco) Lilly, Melissa (Cloutier) Trahan, Troy Cloutier and wife Jeanne, Jennifer (Cloutier) Dartez and husband Jeremy; 13 great-grandchildren, Katie and Jacob Vick, Austin, Alec and Carly Trahan, Nathan and Avery Lilly, Camden, Brendan and Blaine Cloutier, Madeline, Annabelle and Louis Dartez. The family greatly appreciates Gail Lombas and Mary Faulk for years of care given, as well as Maison Jardin Senior Living Community, Morgan City. Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, Ruffin and Julia Hotard; husband Clive H. Cloutier; four siblings, Hilda O'Rourke, Dorothy Conner, Jeanette Michel and R. L. Hotard. Visitation will be held at 9 am on Monday, March 4 at Holy Cross Catholic Church of Morgan City with Father Clyde Mahler celebrating Mass at 11:00 am. Pall bearers will be Patrick Cloutier, Dean Conner, Brian Vick, Austin Trahan, Jacob Vick, and Camden Cloutier. Gladys will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery Mausoleum. Following interment, a celebration of her life will be held at Jojo's Restaurant, Front Street, Morgan City, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in memory of Gladys to the Morgan City Public Library, 220 Everett St., Morgan City, Louisiana, 70380. Gladys Hotard Cloutier, born September 5, 1917, in Bourg, Louisiana, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the age of 101, at Maison Jardin Assisted Living in Morgan City. Gladys was employed as a librarian at the Morgan City Public Library. She was a charter member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. She was also a member of a Come Lord Jesus group as well as Court Massabielle, Catholic Daughters. She enjoyed traveling and camping, square dancing, weekly canasta card games, and spending time with her family and friends. She was also one of the birthday girls. She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her two children, Sandra Cloutier Blanco of Warner Robins, Georgia, and Clive R. "Rusty" Cloutier and wife Brenda of Lafayette; five grandchildren, Theresa (Blanco) Vick and husband Brian, Charlene (Blanco) Lilly, Melissa (Cloutier) Trahan, Troy Cloutier and wife Jeanne, Jennifer (Cloutier) Dartez and husband Jeremy; 13 great-grandchildren, Katie and Jacob Vick, Austin, Alec and Carly Trahan, Nathan and Avery Lilly, Camden, Brendan and Blaine Cloutier, Madeline, Annabelle and Louis Dartez. The family greatly appreciates Gail Lombas and Mary Faulk for years of care given, as well as Maison Jardin Senior Living Community, Morgan City. Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, Ruffin and Julia Hotard; husband Clive H. Cloutier; four siblings, Hilda O'Rourke, Dorothy Conner, Jeanette Michel and R. L. Hotard. Visitation will be held at 9 am on Monday, March 4 at Holy Cross Catholic Church of Morgan City with Father Clyde Mahler celebrating Mass at 11:00 am. Pall bearers will be Patrick Cloutier, Dean Conner, Brian Vick, Austin Trahan, Jacob Vick, and Camden Cloutier. Gladys will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery Mausoleum. Following interment, a celebration of her life will be held at Jojo's Restaurant, Front Street, Morgan City, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in memory of Gladys to the Morgan City Public Library, 220 Everett St., Morgan City, Louisiana, 70380. Funeral Home Twin City Funeral Home - Morgan City

412 4th Street

Morgan City , LA 70380

(985) 384-7630 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 28 to Mar. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close