Gladys Thibodeaux Benoit
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gladys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Private graveside services will be held at a later date for Gladys Thibodeaux Benoit, age 89, who passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Opelousas General Medical Center. Mrs. Benoit was a native of Opelousas and a resident of Pecaniere. She was an extremely hard worker and strived to provide and take care of her family having worked for various companies such as, Trappey's Cannery, was a cook for the dredge boats and for D&M Country Kitchen and was a hostess as well as sold insurance with Sibille Funeral Home. She was a devout Catholic and faithful parishioner of St. Francis Regis Catholic Church in Arnaudville. Mrs. Benoit, affectionally known as "Granny Gladness" by her great-great grandson Andrew, was the proud matriarch of a large family spanning over five generations. She enjoyed refinishing and recovering furniture and staying busy by working in her yard. She truly was a jack of all trades. Her determination, work ethic and devotion to her family was to be admired. She will be so greatly missed. Survivors include two sons, Daniel Lanclos of Arnaudville and Gerald Lanclos and his wife, Denise, of Sulphur; one daughter, Mary Lee Calverette and her husband, Ronnie, of Pecaniere; two step daughters, Bonnie Bergeron of Port Barre and Cindy Benoit of New Iberia; one daughter-in-law, Dianne Bourque of Port Barre; one son-in-law, Lonnie Friou of Port Barre; and one step son-in-law, Roland Fruge of Delcambre. Mrs. Benoit was "MawMaw" to many grandchildren, "Granny" to several great grandchildren and "Granny Gladness" to her great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Elie Lanclos; her second husband, Allen Rivette; her third husband, Andrew Benoit; her parents, Hypolite Thibodeaux and the former Coriad Savoie; one son, Robert Paul Lanclos; one daughter, Nancy Friou; two step daughters, Linda Fruge and Farrell Ann Benoit; one daughter-in-law, Elsie Kidder Lanclos; one step son-in-law, Randy Bergeron; one brother, Gene C. Thibodeaux and his wife, Julia; and four sisters, Anita Richard, Hazel Marks and her husband, Emery, Lillie Mae Myers and her husband, Norris, and Bernice Hysmith and her husband, Brice. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Arnaudville, 224 Main Street, (337) 754-5725, is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Arnaudville
224 Main Street
Arnaudville, LA 70512
(337) 754-5725
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved