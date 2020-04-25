Private graveside services will be held at a later date for Gladys Thibodeaux Benoit, age 89, who passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Opelousas General Medical Center. Mrs. Benoit was a native of Opelousas and a resident of Pecaniere. She was an extremely hard worker and strived to provide and take care of her family having worked for various companies such as, Trappey's Cannery, was a cook for the dredge boats and for D&M Country Kitchen and was a hostess as well as sold insurance with Sibille Funeral Home. She was a devout Catholic and faithful parishioner of St. Francis Regis Catholic Church in Arnaudville. Mrs. Benoit, affectionally known as "Granny Gladness" by her great-great grandson Andrew, was the proud matriarch of a large family spanning over five generations. She enjoyed refinishing and recovering furniture and staying busy by working in her yard. She truly was a jack of all trades. Her determination, work ethic and devotion to her family was to be admired. She will be so greatly missed. Survivors include two sons, Daniel Lanclos of Arnaudville and Gerald Lanclos and his wife, Denise, of Sulphur; one daughter, Mary Lee Calverette and her husband, Ronnie, of Pecaniere; two step daughters, Bonnie Bergeron of Port Barre and Cindy Benoit of New Iberia; one daughter-in-law, Dianne Bourque of Port Barre; one son-in-law, Lonnie Friou of Port Barre; and one step son-in-law, Roland Fruge of Delcambre. Mrs. Benoit was "MawMaw" to many grandchildren, "Granny" to several great grandchildren and "Granny Gladness" to her great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Elie Lanclos; her second husband, Allen Rivette; her third husband, Andrew Benoit; her parents, Hypolite Thibodeaux and the former Coriad Savoie; one son, Robert Paul Lanclos; one daughter, Nancy Friou; two step daughters, Linda Fruge and Farrell Ann Benoit; one daughter-in-law, Elsie Kidder Lanclos; one step son-in-law, Randy Bergeron; one brother, Gene C. Thibodeaux and his wife, Julia; and four sisters, Anita Richard, Hazel Marks and her husband, Emery, Lillie Mae Myers and her husband, Norris, and Bernice Hysmith and her husband, Brice. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Arnaudville, 224 Main Street, (337) 754-5725, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020.