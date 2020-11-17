1/1
Glen P. Huval
A Liturgy of the Word funeral service will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 3:00 pm in the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home Glen P. Huval, 57, who passed away November 16, 2020. Deacon Ken Soignier will conduct the funeral services. Lectors will be Krystal Parrinello and Jamey Domec.Interment will follow the services in Calvary Cemetery. Survivors include his parents, Maisie and Lines Huval; his sister Carolyn H. McBride and her husband Tim; two nieces, Krystal Parrinello and Jamey Domec; and four great-nieces and nephews, Luke, Lexi, Christopher, and Andrew. He was preceded in death by his brother, Bryan Luke Huval. Glen was a resident of Lafayette for all his life. He worked for PeeWee's Body Shop for 26 years as an auto painter before his retirement. In his free time he enjoyed playing pool and competing in pool tournaments. The family requests that visitation be held Thursday between 9:00 am - 3:00 pm. A rosary will be led by Sr. Doris Roy at 11:00 am on Thursday. Words of condolence may be expressed online at www.waltersfh.com. Walters Funeral Home- 2424 N. University Ave., Lafayette, LA 70507. (337) 706.8941.

