Glenda Lois Walters, a resident of Crowley, La, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in Opelousas. A funeral service will be held at Geesey Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley Friday, October 4, 2019 at 1:30 pm. Glenda was a native of Crowley, La, born to Delton and Dorothy (McDonald) Walters. She attended St. Michael School during a young age; later receiving Art and academic lessons from Mrs. Charles Kay of Crowley and Mrs. Jo Stelly of Crowley. Later in life, she married while living in Texas then moved to California for a few years. Glenda returned to Crowley and remained here until her death. She was a long-time member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church and was devoted to her faith. Glenda was a loving sister, niece, and cousin to many relatives. No one she met was ever a stranger; it was a pleasure for her to help others in need. She enjoyed and loved her numerous art projects, skilled in crocheting, loved music, jigsaws, plants, and hundreds of books to read. Her gentle, caring nature and love of family will always be remembered. Glenda is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents (James McDonald and Aminthe Breaux of Maurice), and a brother, Leonard Walters of Baton Rouge, La. She is survived by her sister, Kathy Walters Cook of Abilene, Tx and a brother, Donnie Walters of Beach City, Tx. Glenda also has numerous surviving relatives in Crowley and other parts of Louisiana, Florida, Alabama, Virginia and Texas. To our family, we express our love and appreciation for those who cared and supported her in so many ways. God bless everyone who was there for our sister along her life's journey. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Friday from 11:00 am to the time of service at 1:30 p.m. A rosary will be recited at 12:00 pm Friday. Fr. Jason Vidrine, pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary will be officiating for the services. Following the funeral service, a private burial will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery for family. In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that memorial donations be made to stjude.org (262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105). Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019

