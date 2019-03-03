Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenn Jude Comeaux. View Sign

Funeral services will be held Monday, March 4, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas for Mr. Glenn Jude Comeaux, 58, who passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Father Paul Metrejean will be officiating funeral services at Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas. Glenn, age 58, passed away peacefully at 3:15 a.m. surrounded by his wife and kids at St. Joseph Hospice (The Carpenter House) in Lafayette, Louisiana. He was a lifelong resident of Leonville, Louisiana and a parishioner of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. He also served his church for many years in his youth as an altar boy. Mr. Comeaux was a hard-working and devoted family man who loved life and the people around him. He was a person always willing to give unselfishly a helping hand to anyone in need. Mr. Comeaux was employed by Keenan Advantage Group and was throughout his life a professional welder and truck driver. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and in recent years the addition of two new grand children into his life to which he was so proud. He was a loving father, grandfather and husband to his wife, kids and grandchildren. Mr. Comeaux is survived by his wife, Carla Marks Comeaux of Leonville, his sons, Derrick Jude Comeaux and his partner, Matthew J. Rodrigues of Opelousas, Aaron Glenn Comeaux and his wife Tempe Comeaux of Port Barre; his brother, Ferrell Comeaux of Port Barre; his sister, Melissa Comeaux of Mississippi; his mother, Delores Comeaux and her husband, Henry Higdon of Leonville; and his grandchildren, Justin Michael Comeaux and Riley Grace Comeaux. He is preceded in death by his father, Affray Comeaux of Carencro; his maternal grandparents, Hurvey Melancon and Loretta Rowan Melancon of Leonville; his paternal grandparents, Agnes Hayes Comeaux and Nelton Comeaux of Carencro; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joseph Walter Marks and Florence Stelly Marks of Arnaudville. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. in the funeral home. A rosary will be recited Monday at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home by Deacon Ulysse Joubert. Honorary Pallbearers will be Derrick J. Comeaux, Aaron Glenn Comeaux, Matthew J. Rodrigues, Shawn Comeaux, Ferrell Comeaux, Anthony J. Russo, Jr., Dolan Tujague, Jordan Bergeron, Glenn A. Carter, and Alexis Lara Mejia. The family is eternally grateful to the staff and nurses of Opelousas General Hospital, Dr. Kirk Elliot of Arnaudville, Gabe S. Robin, NP of Arnaudville, Dr. Scott Boagni, M.D. of Opelousas, Acadian Ambulance Services, and St. Joseph Hospice ("The Carpenter House") of Lafayette, Louisiana and Linda Zerangue-Toten (sister-in-law) for their outstanding and compassionate care. Special thanks to Carol's Florists of Opelousas. 