Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenn Mark Arceneaux. View Sign

Glenn Arceneaux was born on February 12, 1973 in Lafayette and died on April 18, 2019 in Baton Rouge. A resident of Lafayette, LA for most of his life, he was a loving son, father, brother and friend. Glenn attended St. Thomas More High School. His love of cars and people led him to a twenty-six-year career in automotive sales and management. There was nothing more important to Glenn than his family. He was at his happiest when he was outdoors, was an avid fisherman and foosball player and enjoyed cooking for his friends. Glenn had a quick wit, a great sense of humor and a heart of gold. He will be deeply missed by all. Survivors include his daughters, Abbey Arceneaux and Josie Blair Arceneaux, his parents, Donald James (Jim) Arceneaux and Anne Hollier Arceneaux and John Christopher Tuminello, his brothers, Michael Alan Arceneaux and wife, Michelle and Matthew Robert Arceneaux and wife, Nicole. Preceded in death by grandparents Kathryn and Glenn Hollier and Donald and Kay Arceneaux. Visitation on Tuesday, April 23 from 4:30 until 8:30 PM at Martin & Castille Funeral Home, 330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA. Rosary at 7:00 PM. Visitation on Wednesday, April 24 from 8:00 AM until 9:30 AM at the funeral home. Mass of Celebration Wednesday, April 24 at 10:00 AM at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 515 Cathedral St., Lafayette conducted by The Very Reverend Chester C. Arceneaux, VF. Pall Bearers include Coy Quibodeaux, Patrick Poupart, Todd Johnson, Bill Tolson, Michael Arceneaux and Matthew Arceneaux. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Arceneaux family to Hospice of Acadiana and the many nurses and hospital staff of Lafayette General Hospital that cared for Glenn during his illness. View obituary at Glenn Arceneaux was born on February 12, 1973 in Lafayette and died on April 18, 2019 in Baton Rouge. A resident of Lafayette, LA for most of his life, he was a loving son, father, brother and friend. Glenn attended St. Thomas More High School. His love of cars and people led him to a twenty-six-year career in automotive sales and management. There was nothing more important to Glenn than his family. He was at his happiest when he was outdoors, was an avid fisherman and foosball player and enjoyed cooking for his friends. Glenn had a quick wit, a great sense of humor and a heart of gold. He will be deeply missed by all. Survivors include his daughters, Abbey Arceneaux and Josie Blair Arceneaux, his parents, Donald James (Jim) Arceneaux and Anne Hollier Arceneaux and John Christopher Tuminello, his brothers, Michael Alan Arceneaux and wife, Michelle and Matthew Robert Arceneaux and wife, Nicole. Preceded in death by grandparents Kathryn and Glenn Hollier and Donald and Kay Arceneaux. Visitation on Tuesday, April 23 from 4:30 until 8:30 PM at Martin & Castille Funeral Home, 330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA. Rosary at 7:00 PM. Visitation on Wednesday, April 24 from 8:00 AM until 9:30 AM at the funeral home. Mass of Celebration Wednesday, April 24 at 10:00 AM at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 515 Cathedral St., Lafayette conducted by The Very Reverend Chester C. Arceneaux, VF. Pall Bearers include Coy Quibodeaux, Patrick Poupart, Todd Johnson, Bill Tolson, Michael Arceneaux and Matthew Arceneaux. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Arceneaux family to Hospice of Acadiana and the many nurses and hospital staff of Lafayette General Hospital that cared for Glenn during his illness. View obituary at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille – DOWNTOWN, 330 St. Landry Street Lafayette, LA. 70506 337-234-2311. Funeral Home Martin & Castille

330 Saint Landry Street

Lafayette , LA 70506

(337)234-2311 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close