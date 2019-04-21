Glenn Arceneaux was born on February 12, 1973 in Lafayette and died on April 18, 2019 in Baton Rouge. A resident of Lafayette, LA for most of his life, he was a loving son, father, brother and friend. Glenn attended St. Thomas More High School. His love of cars and people led him to a twenty-six-year career in automotive sales and management. There was nothing more important to Glenn than his family. He was at his happiest when he was outdoors, was an avid fisherman and foosball player and enjoyed cooking for his friends. Glenn had a quick wit, a great sense of humor and a heart of gold. He will be deeply missed by all. Survivors include his daughters, Abbey Arceneaux and Josie Blair Arceneaux, his parents, Donald James (Jim) Arceneaux and Anne Hollier Arceneaux and John Christopher Tuminello, his brothers, Michael Alan Arceneaux and wife, Michelle and Matthew Robert Arceneaux and wife, Nicole. Preceded in death by grandparents Kathryn and Glenn Hollier and Donald and Kay Arceneaux. Visitation on Tuesday, April 23 from 4:30 until 8:30 PM at Martin & Castille Funeral Home, 330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA. Rosary at 7:00 PM. Visitation on Wednesday, April 24 from 8:00 AM until 9:30 AM at the funeral home. Mass of Celebration Wednesday, April 24 at 10:00 AM at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 515 Cathedral St., Lafayette conducted by The Very Reverend Chester C. Arceneaux, VF. Pall Bearers include Coy Quibodeaux, Patrick Poupart, Todd Johnson, Bill Tolson, Michael Arceneaux and Matthew Arceneaux. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Arceneaux family to Hospice of Acadiana and the many nurses and hospital staff of Lafayette General Hospital that cared for Glenn during his illness. View obituary at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille – DOWNTOWN, 330 St. Landry Street Lafayette, LA. 70506 337-234-2311.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenn Mark Arceneaux.
Martin & Castille
330 Saint Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337)234-2311
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2019