On Saturday, June 20, 2020, Glenn Michael Poteet, loving father of four children, passed away at the age of 75. Glenn was born in St. Martinville, Louisiana, on March 6, 1945, to John and Jeanette Poteet. He grew up with an interest in science, which led him to attend the University of Southwestern Louisiana, where he received a degree in microbiology. He later went on to enjoy a successful career as an insurance adjuster and agent. On September 12, 1970, he married Edna Dale Smith of Catahoula, LA, and they had three daughters, Monique, Danielle, and Claudette, and one son, Michael. Throughout the course of his life, he helped to raise his daughters' half- sister, Jamie, whom he considered to be his own daughter. Glenn was not only known for his kind and outgoing personality, but also for his love of football (especially LSU and the Saints), trivia, history, and television. Glenn's passions in life were the Catholic Church, his family, and his dearest friends. Glenn was caring and loving to his younger brother Paul, who was paralyzed in a football injury. He also cared for his aging mother, taking her to live with him before she died. He spent sometime living in Fairbanks, Alaska, with his daughter Danielle. Glenn also spent time in Coquille, Oregon, where his daughter Claudette was living. Glenn enjoyed serving his community through the Lord. He shared God's Love everywhere he went. Glenn was a man of God, and looked forward to spending Eternity with God in Paradise. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Glenn is preceded in death by his parents, John and Jeanette Beslin Poteet, his brother Paul Poteet, his sister, Greta Poteet Spring, his daughter Monique Poteet Deshotels, and his infant son, Michael Poteet. He is survived by his daughters, Danielle Poteet Baham and her husband Adrian, Claudette Poteet, and Jamie Paul and her husband Dustin, his brother John "Greg" Poteet and his wife Judy, his brother in law Gary Spring, Sr., the mother of his children Edna Dale Buky, eight grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Funeral Mass was held at Holy Name Catholic Church, in Coquille, OR, with Father Jorge Hernandez presiding. Services will be held at a later date in St. Martinville, LA.

