Gloria Alice Garza Deverick
Gloria Alice Garza Deverick, 96, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center. Gloria was born November 26, 1923, in Corpus Christi, TX. She graduated from high school and went on to attend college obtaining a bachelor's degree in general studies. Gloria worked as a secretary for the city for many years. She met her husband, a United States Navy pilot and moved from Corpus Christi, Texas. Throughout her life she lived in Maryland and Washington, D.C. She loved to talk to people and never met a stranger. Gloria had a passion for traveling and never missed the chance to visit a new place. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends. Gloria is survived by her son, Dr. Chukwudi B. Uchendu and his wife, Amara "Amy" and four grandchildren, Chukwudi Kene Uchendu, Smart Uchendu, Bright Uchendu and Angel Uchendu, all of Lafayette. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Garza and a beloved son. The family wishes to thank the staff of Courtyard Manor in Lafayette for the compassionate care given to Gloria and her family. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
