A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at St. Genevieve Catholic Church for Gloria Ann Schexnayder Richard, 76, who passed away peacefully at her home in Lafayette on November 23, 2020. Father Brian Taylor, pastor of St. Genevieve Church, will celebrate the mass and conduct the funeral services. Concelebrant will be Gloria's brother, Fr. John Gary Schexnayder, and priests of the diocese. Visitation will be held prior to the mass at St. Genevieve on Saturday morning from 10:00 -11:30 am. A rosary will be prayed at 11:30 am. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Gloria was born August 22, 1944 in Arnaudville, Louisiana. She was the only daughter of Yves Schexnayder and Florence Guidry Schexnayder. She married her high school sweetheart, Lawrence Richard, Jr. and loved him for 55 years before he entered his eternal rest in 2017. She is survived by her two daughters, Rachelle Richard Woodard and her husband Dr. Jim Woodard of Covington, and Rhonda Richard Landry and her husband Lance Landry of Denham Springs; five grandchildren (all of whom she was very proud of), Brennan Roddy Vincent, John Spencer Woodard, Elizabeth Anne Banks Woodard, Anna Grace Landry and Avery Catherine Landry; four brothers, Fr. John Gary Schexnayder, Ty Schexnayder, Earl Schexnayder and Dale Schexnayder; and numerous beloved in-laws, nieces, nephews, godchildren, neighbors and dear friends. Gloria and Lawrence lost their beloved son Roddy Lawrence Richard in 1986 and it gives her family great consolation to think of their heavenly reunion. She is also pre-deceased by her brother, Stephen Schexnayder. Pallbearers are Brennan Vincent, John Woodard, Lance Landry, Marc Schexnayder, Jude Schexnayder, Eric Schexnayder and Barry Schexnayder. Honorary Pallbearers include Jim Woodard, Ty Schexnayder, Earl Schexnayder, Dale Schexnayder, Daniel Richard, Earl Richard, Ray Richard, and Jerry Richard. The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Cain and Hospice of Acadiana for their care of Gloria. Online condolences may be expressed at www.waltersfh.com.
