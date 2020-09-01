1/1
Gloria Aube Fogleman
Private graveside services will be held at Woodlawn Mausoleum for Gloria Aube Fogleman, 87, who passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 in Crowley. Fr. Marshall Boulet will be officiating for the services. Mrs. Fogleman was born in Rayne, LA and resided in Crowley as a homemaker. Gloria and her husband Ernest were involved with the Crowley Town Club and she was the Queen to King Cimmer XLV in 2000, the theme was Broadway Our Way. She loved spending time with her family especially bringing her grandchildren to the beach every year. She is survived by three children, Bryan Fogleman and his wife Marlene of Crowley, Jeffrey Fogleman and his wife Kim of DeRidder, and Christina Fogleman Doty and her husband Greg of Crowley; eight grandchildren, Amy Woodard and her husband Brandon, Trey Fogleman and his wife Kourtney, Justin Fogleman, Joshua Fogleman, Brad Pommier and his wife Melina, Colby Pommier of and his wife Candice, Zach Doty and his wife Alayna, and Matthew Doty; and ten great-grandchildren. Mrs. Fogleman is preceded in death by her husband Ernest Roy Fogleman, Jr; her parents, Isadore and Lovinia Baronet Aube; and her sister, Joyce Herring. The family would like to thank Dr. Karrie Kilgore and Lamm Hospice for their care and compassion given to Mrs. Fogleman. Condolences may be made to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley
301 N. Ave. F
Crowley, LA 70526
337-783-3313
