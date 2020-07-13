A Liturgy of the Word will be celebrated Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Gloria B. Henry, 86, who passed away Saturday, July 11th at her residence in Lafayette. With regards to the most recent mandates of the current pandemic, masks are required for gatherings in the funeral home and cemetery. Visitation will be observed on Thursday, July 16th from 9:00 am until the time of service, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. A rosary will be recited by Jacob Landry on Thursday, July 16th at 12:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery. Reverend Weldon Moak of Lafayette will officiate. Readers will be her great-granddaughter, Kylee LeBlanc and her daughter-in-law, Denise Henry. Eulogist will be her granddaughter, who she lovingly called "Gutsy", Michelle Naquin. Gloria was born January 9, 1934, in St. Martinville and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. She worked as a banker for St. Martin Bank for 9 years. Gloria enjoyed camping in Pecan Island and never missed the chance to go cast netting for shrimp. She liked to play games of Booray cards and trips to the casino. Gloria cherished her grandchildren and will always be remembered for biting the skin on their elbows to play around with them. Gloria admired singers and song-writers like Merle Haggard and Hank Williams, Jr. and Sr. She even saw Tom Jones a couple of times! Gloria was very opinionated and "told you like it was". Like many, there were some things that she disliked including milk and mayonnaise, but most of all she refused to eat anything white. Her favorite story to tell was "The Wiglet Attack" and she made sure to tell everyone. Most of all, Gloria loved spending time with her family and friends. Gloria is survived by her daughter, Chris H. LaValle; her son, Mark B. Henry and his wife, Denise, all of Lafayette; a daughter-in-law, Peggy Henry of Church Point; two sisters, Marian Melancon of St. Martinville and Jackie Stephens of Colorado; four brothers, Robert Broussard and his wife, Bobbie of Pacoa, GA, Wilbert Broussard and his wife, Helen of Houston, TX, Wendell Broussard of Las Vegas, NV and James Broussard and his wife, Frances of Utah; her godchild, Vickie Badon of Breaux Bridge; seven grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; her adored cats, Piper and Muddy, which always slept with her and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dizier Joseph and Eunice Marie Berard Broussard; two sons, Nolan Henry and Scott Henry; her sister, Ethel "Pete" Huval; two brothers, Howard Broussard and Warren Broussard and a son-in-law, Dennis LaValle. Honorary Bearers are Mark Henry, Ray Naquin, Jr., Brett Henry, Doug Leger, Aaron Hoffpauir, Dr. Casey Weber, Scott Britain and Carson Dupuis. The family wishes to thank to her granddaughter, Dawn Cooper who faithfully sat with her, her long-time friend, Judy Credeur and the staff of Hospice Compassus for the compassionate care given to Gloria and her family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Gloria's name to a local animal shelter of your choice. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com.
