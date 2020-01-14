Memorial services will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at a 11:30 am Mass of Christian Burial at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Mire, LA for Gloria Dale Cormier, 85, who died Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Courtyard Manor Nursing Home in Lafayette, LA. Inurnment will be in the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cemetery in Mire, LA. Rev. Mike Arnaud, Pastor of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church will be the Celebrant of the Memorial Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Gloria Dale Cormier was employed by the Acadia Parish School Board for 33 years, and was a member of the Acadia Parish Retired Teachers Association, Louisiana Retired Teachers Association, Mire Volunteer Fire Department. Ladies Auxiliary, Member of Assumption Church Choir, Recipient of Bishop's Service Medal, Religion Teacher. Survivors include her sister, Joyce Cormier of Mire, four cousins, Gregory Venable of Lafayette, Allen Venable of Lafayette, Stewart Venable of Baton Rouge, Mona Leger of Lafayette. She was preceded in death by Father, Clesma Cormier, Mother, Pearl Mire, infant brother, James Cormier. A Rosary will be prayed Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 11:00 am Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Mire, LA. The family requests that visitation be observed at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Mire, LA on Saturday January 18, 2020, from 10:00 am to 11:30 am. Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141. Gossen Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 14 to Jan. 18, 2020